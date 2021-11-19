Air Conditioner Market for Transportation Sector to Grow at a CAGR of more than 4% | Technavio's Research Insights Highlight Development of the Railway Sector as Key Driver

The global air conditioner market for the transportation sector is expected to grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 4% by 2021.

CALSONIC KANSEI, DENSO, Hanon Systems, Keihin, and Valeo, Bergstrom Climate Control Systems, Delphi Automotive, Gentherm, Johnson Electric, MAHLE, Samvardhana Motherson Group, SANDEN HOLDINGS, Sensata Technologies, Shanghai Velle Automobile Air Conditioner, Subros, Xiezhong International Holdings are some of the major vendors in the market.

are some of the major vendors in the market. The air conditioner market for transportation sector is competitive owing to numerous manufacturers occupying significant market shares.

owing to numerous manufacturers occupying significant market shares. Vendors are focusing on innovative technologies and competitive pricing to stay ahead of their competitors.

to stay ahead of their competitors. Customer service, pricing optimization, inventory management, and distribution optimization are some of the factors determining the success of the air conditioning unit manufacturers in this marketspace.

The global air conditioner market for the transportation sector has been segmented into the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

According to our analysis, APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the market.

Factors such as the rising demand for commercial passenger vehicles, aerospace, and railways and changes in the standard of living have increased the demand for vehicles in the region.

Hence, the demand for air conditioners for the transportation sector is expected to increase in the region during the forecast period.

The innovation in air conditioners for the transportation sector is a major trend in the market.

is a major trend in the market. Manufacturers are involved in developing technologically advanced products to meet the expectations of consumers and sustain in the competitive market.

to meet the expectations of consumers and sustain in the competitive market. Hence, companies such as Valeo and Hanon Systems have developed advanced a/c units for transport vehicles.

Fluctuations in raw material prices will be a major challenge for the air conditioner market for the transportation sector.

will be a major challenge for the air conditioner market for the transportation sector. Aluminum and steel are the main raw materials used for manufacturing air conditioners. Their cost depends on economic conditions and inflationary pressures.

are the main raw materials used for manufacturing air conditioners. Their cost depends on economic conditions and inflationary pressures. Volatility in raw material prices affects the productivity of manufacturers with respect to the number of units required to be produced.

Hence, vendors are constantly under pressure to deal with price fluctuations to sustain in the market.

Air Conditioner Market for Transportation Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2016 Forecast period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of more than 4% Regional analysis The Americas, APAC, and EMEA Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CALSONIC KANSEI, DENSO, Hanon Systems, Keihin, and Valeo, Bergstrom Climate Control Systems, Delphi Automotive, Gentherm, Johnson Electric, MAHLE, Samvardhana Motherson Group, SANDEN HOLDINGS, Sensata Technologies, Shanghai Velle Automobile Air Conditioner, Subros, Xiezhong International Holdings Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

