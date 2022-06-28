Air Conditioning Market by Product (splits, chillers, airside, and others) and Geography, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021 - 2025

Jun 28, 2022, 21:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Conditioning Market is segmented by product (splits, chillers, airside, and others). The air conditioning market share growth by the splits segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth in the market comes from the replacement of window units with energy-efficient and sleek split air conditioners. There is also an increasing trend toward inverter-based splits, owing to their efficiency. Moreover, the Air Conditioning Market value is set to grow by USD 19.6 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 3.04% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio
Look out for more information on market dynamics scenario, demand & supply forces, product offerings, financial information, and SWOT analysis. All at affordable Plans
Air Conditioning Market: Rise in Residential Construction Activity to Drive the Market Growth
Direct investment in real estate has almost grown to pre-recession levels at $710 billion in 2014 to increase to $9.6 trillion in 2019. This will drive construction activities and infrastructure development. The global residential real estate market is witnessing growing momentum. Direct real estate investment and increasing wealth and prosperity in regions such as the APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East are driven by economic growth and increasing migration to existent and newly emerging cities in these regions, which is accelerating the demand for new homes. Job growth, expanding retail and business operations, and recovery of the housing market in developing countries are also supporting the progress in the market. Furthermore, the construction of the total number of new privately-owned housing units started in the US by purpose and design increased from 1.11 million in 2015 to 1.29 million in 2019. Such growth in residential construction is anticipated to drive demand for air conditioning solutions during the forecast period.
|
Air Conditioning Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 19.6 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.81
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 72%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AB Electrolux, Daikin Industries Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Air Conditioning Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Air Conditioning Market: Safety Issues to Challenge the Market Growth
There are various government and non-government regulatory bodies across the world that effectively ensure the safety of electronic appliances that are sold to consumers. For instance, the Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC) establishes and standardizes safety measures for appliances sold in the US. These standards ensure consumer safety from potential safety hazards. In the past few years, there have been a few incidences regarding the safety issues of portable ACs, which have eventually led to product recalls. For instance, in June 2019, three portable AC models of LG Electronics USA, namely LP0711WNR, LP0813WNR, and LP0814WNR, were recalled due to non-compliance with the Consumer Product Safety Commission. These safety concerns and issues not only ruin the company s image but also discourage the adoption of such products by consumers due to the fear of safety hazards. This can pose a challenge to the growth of the global air conditioning market during the forecast period.
For more insights related to various regions & segments and latest Drivers, Trends, and Challenges – View Sample Report
Some of the Major Air Conditioning Companies:
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AB Electrolux
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Toshiba Corp.
- Whirlpool Corp.
The air conditioning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
For more vendor insights with latest product offerings & news – Download Sample Report
Related Reports Include:
Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The ventilation and air conditioning market share for indoor agriculture is expected to increase by USD 716.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.55%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here
Portable Air Purifier Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The portable air purifier market share is expected to increase to USD 5.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.27%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Household appliances market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Splits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Splits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Splits - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Chillers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Airside - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Airside - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Airside - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 AB Electrolux
- Exhibit 47: AB Electrolux - Overview
- Exhibit 48: AB Electrolux - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: AB Electrolux - Key offerings
- Exhibit 50: AB Electrolux - Segment focus
- 10.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 51: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 53: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 55: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Johnson Controls International Plc
- Exhibit 59: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus
- 10.7 LG Electronics Inc.
- Exhibit 63: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: LG Electronics Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 66: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 68: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Panasonic Corp.
- Exhibit 72: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 76: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Toshiba Corp.
- Exhibit 80: Toshiba Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Whirlpool Corp.
- Exhibit 84: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 91: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article