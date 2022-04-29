Air Defense Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 9.60 Bn| 34% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Air Defense Systems Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Almaz -Antey Air and space defense corp.

ASELSAN AS

BAE Systems Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corp.

Hanwha Aerospace CO. LTD.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo Spa

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

General Atomics

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 34% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for air defense systems. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions. The United States and Israel have worked on the development of an advanced interceptor, which will aid the expansion of the air defense systems market in North America over the projection period

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, India, Russia, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Air Defense Systems Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The land-based segment's share of the air defense systems market will expand significantly. Army and air force facilities, as well as land-based assets, are protected by land-based air defense systems from aerial threats such as missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and drones. Mobile devices in the air and composite installations on the ground are the two main components. Ground-based composite installations are part of combat emergency management control systems (BEMCS), which detect any intrusions or threats into the airspace remotely. The threat is detected and tracked using infrared (IR) signals from planes. During the predicted period, technological developments will boost segment expansion.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the market for air defense systems is the growing lethal danger provided by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). One of the important trends driving the growth of the air defense systems market is the collaborative logistics strategy. However, supply chain difficulties are one of the factors impeding the growth of the air defense systems market.

Customize Your Report

Air Defense Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% Market growth 2022-2026 $ .9.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Almaz -Antey Air and space defense corp., ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Hanwha Aerospace CO. LTD., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and General Atomics Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Land-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Land-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Land-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Land-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Land-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sea-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Sea-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sea-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Sea-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sea-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Air-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Air-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Air-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Air-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Air-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Exhibit 97: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Overview



Exhibit 98: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Key news



Exhibit 100: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Segment focus

10.5 Leonardo Spa

Exhibit 102: Leonardo Spa - Overview



Exhibit 103: Leonardo Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Leonardo Spa - Key news



Exhibit 105: Leonardo Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Leonardo Spa - Segment focus

10.6 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 107: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Northrop Grumman Corp.

Exhibit 112: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 117: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Rheinmetall AG

Exhibit 122: Rheinmetall AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Rheinmetall AG - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Rheinmetall AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Rheinmetall AG - Segment focus

10.10 Saab AB

Exhibit 126: Saab AB - Overview



Exhibit 127: Saab AB - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Saab AB - Key news



Exhibit 129: Saab AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Saab AB - Segment focus

10.11 Thales Group

Exhibit 131: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 132: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Thales Group - Segment focus

10.12 The Boeing Co.

Exhibit 135: The Boeing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 136: The Boeing Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: The Boeing Co. - Key news



Exhibit 138: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

