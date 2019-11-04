Air Dried Food Market for B2B Will Hit $114 Billion by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Air Dried Food Market for B2C is set to cross USD 38 billion and for B2B is likely to exceed USD 114 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. The food industry is rapidly evolving and the popularity of convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals is on the rise. Urbanization coupled with a rising number of working individuals and time constraints are responsible for the downfall of prepared meals and the surge of packaged food consumption. Air dried foods are widely used in various packaged foods such as snacks, confections, bakery goods, etc. Lifestyles changes and increasing disposable incomes of people have generated many growth opportunities for packaged foods. Branding, massive advertising campaigns and supportive government policies will propel the packaged food industry in upcoming years. These favorable trends will positively reflect in terms of product consumption over the forecast period.

Air Dried Food Market for B2C is set to achieve over 10% CAGR up to 2025, owing to favorable trends associated with packaged foods.

Nowadays, people are adopting different diet plans and shifting towards nutrition-rich foods in the wake of rising health issues. Air dried food offers a plethora of health benefits; these foods are tasty as well as rich in terms of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and fiber content. Because a large amount of water content is reduced during air drying, it significantly reduces the weight of food products, thereby making them easy for storage and transportation. Moreover, these products are similar to natural foods without containing any additives, preservatives and artificial colors. These foods offer environment-friendly benefits as they minimize food spoilage leading to reduced wastage costs. These above-mentioned factors will propel the air dried food market size during the forecast period.

Fruits segment will be the fastest-growing segment in the air dried food market during the forecast period. They are used in cakes, puddings and other bakery items for the addition of extra flavor and taste. Meat is likely to cross 1,000 kilo tons by the end of 2026. Air dried meat is loaded with proteins and has a low amount of fat and cholesterol. Chunks/pieces will clutch a considerable share in the market over the forecast period owing to a large number of applications in various dishes and recipes.

The convenience stores segment is expected to surpass USD 12,000 million by 2026, however, its growth will be slow as compared to other segments due to a limited range of product offerings. Online retailers will clutch over 10% of the volume share during the projected time period. Consumer convenience and advent of technology will play a pivotal role in the growth of online retailers in the future. Better product showcasing, user-friendly interface, availability of many delivery options and discount offers will characterize the e-commerce in the future. These trends assist in propelling the air dried food industry growth by the end of the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 383 pages with 458 market data tables and 34 figures and charts from the report, "Air Dried Food Market Size for B2C and B2B By Product (Fruits, Vegetables, Coffee Beans, Herbs, Meat), By Form (Powder & Granules, Chunks/Pieces, Flakes), By B2C Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers), By B2B End-user (Hotels & Restaurants, Bakery Chains, Pet Food, Processed Food), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2026,"

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/air-dried-food-market

Hotels and restaurants will cross 1,500 kilo tons during the forecast period. The product is widely used by many hotels and restaurants in the preparation of special dishes and meals. Pet food will surpass USD 6,000 million by 2026. Air dried pet foods are becoming widely popular as they are safe, hygienic and easy to feed. In addition, these foods generally don't require refrigeration and are full of essential nutrients.

Europe will lead the air dried food market between 2019 to 2026 owing to the positive outlook of the food & beverage industry. The regional food & beverage industry has a major impact on Europe's economy. Product sales will be driven by the rising consumption of processed foods. Ready-to-eat meal kits made with air dried foods are easily available in many supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores and other retail outlets in this region.

The air dried food market is highly fragmented as the market has several small- and medium-scale producers. Nestle S.A., Mondelez International Inc., B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd., DMH Ingredients Inc., BCFoods, Berrifine A/S, Howenia Enterprise Co., Ltd., La Frubense, Milne Fruit Products, Inc., Saraf Foods Ltd., Seawind Foods, Van Drunen Farms and Thomas Creek Farms are some of the product manufacturers across the globe.

