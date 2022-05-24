Air Esscentials Enhancing the Luxury Experience in Las Vegas

MIAMI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Esscentials, leaders in environmental scent delivery systems for retail, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, and residential markets, will be enhancing the environment of the Luxury Show in Las Vegas with its own custom signature scent. JCK, North America's largest jewelry annual trade event, is celebrating its 30th anniversary and will run from Friday, June 10, to Monday, June 13, with Luxury open by invitation-only Wednesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 9.

Air Esscentials Aromas

The JCK event unites over 30,000 of the world's most influential industry professionals and demonstrates what's new and next in the fine jewelry market. Air Esscentials will exhibit in the Essentials & Technology part of the event. The AE brand is currently the industry leader in scenting luxury stores and creating signature scents for jewelry retailers. Because the jewelry industry recognizes the importance of scenting, Air Esscentials will scent the entire Luxury event.

"Adding scent is the easiest, most affordable way for jewelry stores to increase sales and increase customer satisfaction," said Spence Levy, President of Air Esscentials. "With a high-ticket item like jewelry and watches, our customers' ROI is through the roof. That is why we keep coming back to JCK."

With today's day and age shopping is all about the experience and Air Esscentials mission is to provide exactly that – create an experience through scenting. With extraordinary success, the brand has supplied store scenting for hundreds of jewelry retailers across the country. Diny's Jewelers, an Air Esscentials customer, saw a beneficial influence on its bottom line after implementing a fine fragrance system in the store. Customers stayed 30% longer on average, allowing salespeople more opportunity to offer them other things. Referral business climbed by 20% and repeat visits increased by 15%.

As one of the official sponsors of the JCK event, Air Esscentials will be diffusing their Luxury Signature Scent which will be used to scent its Luxury show. The signature aroma is an upscale fragrance that opens with notes of crisp fresh mint leaves, chamomile, bergamot and coriander. Additionally, Air Esscentials will display its AE3500 aroma diffuser, which is the most popular choice among jewelry stores, as well as additional diffuser units and a selection of select fragrances that have been proven to be the most effective for the fine jewelry industry.

Air Esscentials will have one-on-one pre-scheduled brand development meetings with guests in addition to chatting to everyone who visit the booth. JCK appointments can be made online by attendees.

For more information on Air Esscentials visit them at www.airesscentials.com.

Media Contact

Air Esscentials

305.446.1670

[email protected]

SOURCE Air Esscentials