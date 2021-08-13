Air Force Adopts Novetta Developed PICARD for Base Defense

Novetta developed PICARD in response to the USAF's need for a platform that would integrate forces with intelligent systems to enable rapid decision-making across the full spectrum of defense operations.Taking an IoT approach to sensor fusion, Novetta created an open-architecture edge and cloud system that brings DevSecOps principles to non-traditional operational technologies such as electronic security, control, and weapons systems. In this way, PICARD unlocks data otherwise trapped by disconnected, proprietary, and legacy environments and it delivers on the promise to provide actionable information to operators no matter where they are.

"It has been a pleasure seeing the partnership between our team and the Air Force yield truly transformative results," said Kevin Heald, Novetta Senior Vice President, Information Exploitation. "PICARD is a key part of a grander vision to contribute to the Air Force Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) and the DoD Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiatives."

"We are proud to partner with the Air Force and the hard-working, innovative people at AF/A4S, LCMC/HBU, and SAF/CDM modernizing Security Forces capabilities and operations," said Steven Adelman, Novetta Senior Director, Sensor Fusion & IoT portfolio. "PICARD begins to deliver on the promise of Integrated Base Defense and all-domain data sharing. We look forward to continuing to evolve the platform and deliver for the career field and the Air Force."

About Novetta

SOURCE Novetta