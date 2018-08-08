Air Force Aid Society to Award $6 Million in Annual Grants and Scholarships

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Aid Society (AFAS) will award $6.2 million in General Henry Hap Arnold education grants and AFAS merit scholarships to the dependents of active duty and retired Airmen.

"Our daughter will receive the grant in her upcoming year at Coe College," said Liz Brazeau. "Thank you for the generosity of the Air Force Aid Society. It has meant more to us than we can ever express."

A total of 2,556 college and university students will receive the education grants and merit-based scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 during the 2018-2019 academic year.

The General Henry Hap Arnold education grants are awarded based on financial need and take into consideration a family's income and the student's educational costs. Each year, named grants are awarded to students in honor of individuals or organizations that have exemplified extraordinary service to the U.S. Air Force. For a full listing, visit named General Hap Arnold education grants.

"Providing ongoing educational support to the families of Airmen is the generational impact that our founders General Henry Hap and Mrs. Bee Arnold envisioned when AFAS was established over 76 years ago," said retired Air Force Maj. Gen. and AFAS Board President Judge William A. Moorman. "We are excited to continue their legacy in recognizing the academic excellence of these students with these awards."

A select group of incoming college and university freshmen who completed the General Henry Hap Arnold education grant application with a 4.0 GPA were invited to apply for the AFAS merit-based, achievement scholarships. Applications were evaluated based on cumulative GPA scores, high school transcripts and written essays. Each year, topics focus on issues that adversely affect school and college campuses. This year, students were asked to submit essays on sexual assault, bullying and school shootings.

"Our Airmen and their families rely on the financial support we provide each year through the educational grants and scholarships," said AFAS CEO and retired Air Force Lt. Gen. John D. Hopper Jr. "It means a great deal that we are able to provide financial relief to help offset rising college tuition costs for so many Air Force families."

Students who applied for the Henry Hap Arnold education grants are also eligible to receive an additional $1,000, no-interest AFAS supplemental education loan for the upcoming academic year to cover incidental college expenses.

Since launching the education program, AFAS has awarded over $167 million in Henry Hap Arnold education grants to 109,499 students and 229 merit scholarships totaling nearly $1 million. Henry Hap Arnold education grant applications for the 2019-2020 academic year will be available beginning January 2019. For more information and eligibility requirements, visit www.afas.org.

Hopper added, "Thank you to our generous donors, who make what we do possible. We are all connected and must support each other as a family. No one soars to victory or achievement alone."

About Air Force Aid Society

The Air Force Aid Society is a four-star Charity Navigator-rated private, non-profit organization. Founded in 1942, the Air Force Aid Society's mission is to help relieve financial distress of Air Force members and their families and assist them in achieving their educational goals and improving their quality of life by providing proactive programs. In 2017 alone, the Air Force Aid Society provided over $15 million to more than 45,000 Airmen and their families through emergency assistance, educational and community programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the Air Force Aid Society administers assistance through Airman and Family Readiness Centers around the world and maintains cross-servicing agreements with the Army Emergency Relief, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief, the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance and the American Red Cross to offer emergency assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To learn more about the Air Force Aid Society, please visit www.afas.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Latoya Crowe



Director of Communications & Development



latoya.crowe@afas-hq.org

SOURCE Air Force Aid Society

Related Links

http://www.afas.org

