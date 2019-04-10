Air Force Association Announces Maj Gen Doug Raaberg as New Executive Vice President

ARLINGTON, Va., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Association (AFA) is pleased to announce Maj Gen Doug Raaberg, USAF (Ret.) will serve as AFA's new Executive Vice President.

Raaberg will serve as the AFA President's direct deputy with all necessary authorities to speak and operate on the president's behalf in our commitment to support Airmen and families around the world. He will also be the association's senior staff liaison with the Air Force for budgets, programs, systems, operations, and legal issues. Additionally, he is responsible for outreach with stakeholders across the Air Force, Field organizations, and the aerospace industry.

"General Raaberg's proven and positive leadership credentials in both the Air Force and with industry will be of great value to AFA," said AFA's President, Lt Gen Bruce "Orville" Wright, USAF (Ret.). "The strategic insights that Doug brings from his decades of selfless service to our Air Force will energize, sustain and grow AFA's many programs and initiatives."

Raaberg is a command pilot with more than 4,700 flying hours, primarily in the FB-111, B-1 and B-2. He commanded the nation's only B-2 stealth-bomber wing that spearheaded the air campaign for Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. He flew 35 combat missions in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and International Security Assistance Force. He also holds the world's record for the fastest non-stop flight around the globe.

After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for Northrop Grumman most recently serving as their Chief Executive in the United Arab Emirates. Following his time at Northrop Grumman Raaberg served as the CEO of DLR Solutions, LLC.

"I am excited to join the Air Force Association, our mission of supporting our Airmen and their families is very important to me," said Maj Gen Doug Raaberg. "I look forward to working with General Wright to expand and empower association membership so we can better support all Airmen for life around the globe."

The Air Force Association is a non-profit, independent, professional military and aerospace education association. Our mission is to promote a dominant United States Air Force and a strong national defense, and to honor Airmen and our Air Force Heritage.

SOURCE Air Force Association

