Air Freshener Market Report Identifies new product launches as a Major Driver | 37% of the growth to originate from Europe | Technavio

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as product (spray/aerosol, electric, and others), end-user (individual users and enterprise users), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC and South America). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Key Market Dynamics

One of the primary factors supporting the growth of the air freshener industry is product introductions. The increasing number of product launches is one of the primary factors impacting the global air freshener market's growth. Vendors can not only grow their revenue and market share by launching new items, but they can also attract customers by expanding their exposure in the market.

As a result, multiple firms are rapidly developing various types of air freshener goods, which is projected to boost their sales and propel the market in question forward over the forecast period. Although factors such as threat from counterfeit products may impact the market growth.

Air Freshener Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Service:

The spray/aerosol category will gain considerable market share in air fresheners. Individual users' demand for air fresheners is mostly motivated by a desire for their houses to smell nice, as well as a growing emphasis on sanitation and hygiene. Furthermore, consumers all across the world recognize the importance of keeping their homes smelling good all year, not just on special occasions. As a result, people are increasingly willing to spend money on high-end air freshener items.

Segmentation by Geography:

Europe will account for 37 percent of market growth. In Europe , Germany , the United Kingdom , and France are the most important markets. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

will account for 37 percent of market growth. In , , the , and are the most important markets. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Factors like the increased popularity of natural air fresheners, which cause fewer allergic reactions, as well as growing concerns about air quality, have led to an increase in demand for commercial air fresheners. Over the projection period, increased disposable incomes of the population, as well as car sales in the European region, will aid market expansion in Europe .

Air Freshener Market Major Vendors

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors including:

Air Delights Inc.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Newell Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Air Freshener Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.4% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 2.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.72 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Europe, North America, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Air Delights Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

