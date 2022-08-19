AIR: Giving the Victims of Workplace Abuse a Powerful Voice

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthstarPMO Inc. today announced the launch of AIR, a new cloud-based platform allowing organizations to offer an anonymous incident reporting system to its employees. AIR is a SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform that makes anonymous reporting systems accessible to smaller organizations for the first time.

"Every day, hard-working employees in smaller businesses are exposed to harassment, toxic environments, and other forms of abuse," says David Bradshaw, SVP of Client Services at Northstar. "AIR gives these victims a voice, allowing them to take a stand and make the workplace safer for everyone. What sets our system apart from the rest is that it within reach of any organization. AIR requires no software or hardware installation, can be set up in 10 minutes, and is available for a low monthly fee - discounted for organizations with fewer than 100 employees."

Features of AIR include:

Fully managed anonymous reporting platform

No software or hardware installations required

Access from any device, anywhere

Secure, two-way messaging preserving anonymity

Intuitive user experience, similar to text messaging

Innovative Responder Groups feature allows users to choose who sees their messages

Optional SMS and Email notifications for new reports and responses

AIR will be available from Monday, August 22nd, 2022, starting at just $49 per month for organizations with fewer than 100 employees. A free trial is available.

For more information on AIR, visit https://www.northstarpmo.com/anonymous-reporting-service/.

About Northstar: Northstar is the People Operations company supporting the growth of SMEs and non-profits nationwide. We offer a range of services to help with HR operations, payroll/benefits, HR audits, recruiting, employee handbooks, as well as strategic projects such as workforce planning, leadership training, and DEIB programs. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Northstar is set up to operate with remote clients, enabling us to serve our clients no matter where they are in the world.

