Air handling unit market: Growth opportunities led by American Air Filter Co. Inc., Arbonia AG - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The air handling unit market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,825.59 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Growing construction sector, Increasing data centers, and Growing replacement and refurbishment demand in developed countries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Handling Unit Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global air handling unit market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including American Air Filter Co. Inc., Arbonia AG, Ariston Holding NV, Breezeair Technology, Carrier Global Corp., Cooke Industries, Daikin Industries Ltd., Desiccant Technologies Group, Environmental Air Systems LLC, Euroclima AG, Fischbach Luft-und Ventilatorentechnik GmbH, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Heinen & Hopman Engineering BV, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., MANDIKÂ AS, MIDEA Group, Systemair AB, Trane Technologies plc, and VTS Polska Sp. z o. o.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (non-residential and residential), capacity (up to 5000 m3 per hour, above 15000 m3 per hour, and 5000 to 15000 m3 per hour), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Non-residential

The non-residential segment was valued at USD 4,287.44 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The rising demand for energy efficiency among organizations and increasing construction activities in the non-residential sector are driving the growth of the segment. The growth of the segment is also driven by the increase in the number of data centers worldwide.

What are the key data covered in this air handling unit market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air handling unit market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the air handling unit market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the air handling unit market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air handling unit market vendors

Air Handling Unit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,825.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Air Filter Co. Inc., Arbonia AG, Ariston Holding NV, Breezeair Technology, Carrier Global Corp., Cooke Industries, Daikin Industries Ltd., Desiccant Technologies Group, Environmental Air Systems LLC, Euroclima AG, Fischbach Luft-und Ventilatorentechnik GmbH, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Heinen & Hopman Engineering BV, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., MANDIKÂ AS, MIDEA Group, Systemair AB, Trane Technologies plc, and VTS Polska Sp. z o. o. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Capacity



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global air handling unit market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global air handling unit market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Capacity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Capacity Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Capacity

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Capacity - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Capacity - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Capacity

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Capacity



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Capacity

7.3 Up to 5000 m3 per hour - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Up to 5000 m3 per hour - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Up to 5000 m3 per hour - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Up to 5000 m3 per hour - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Up to 5000 m3 per hour - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Above 15000 m3 per hour - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Above 15000 m3 per hour - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Above 15000 m3 per hour - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Above 15000 m3 per hour - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Above 15000 m3 per hour - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 5000 to 15000 m3 per hour - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on 5000 to 15000 m3 per hour - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on 5000 to 15000 m3 per hour - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on 5000 to 15000 m3 per hour - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on 5000 to 15000 m3 per hour - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Capacity

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Capacity ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 American Air Filter Co. Inc.

Exhibit 112: American Air Filter Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: American Air Filter Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: American Air Filter Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Arbonia AG

Exhibit 115: Arbonia AG - Overview



Exhibit 116: Arbonia AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Arbonia AG - Key offerings

12.5 Ariston Holding NV

Exhibit 118: Ariston Holding NV - Overview



Exhibit 119: Ariston Holding NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Ariston Holding NV - Key news



Exhibit 121: Ariston Holding NV - Key offerings

12.6 Breezeair Technology

Exhibit 122: Breezeair Technology - Overview



Exhibit 123: Breezeair Technology - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Breezeair Technology - Key offerings

12.7 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 125: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Cooke Industries

Exhibit 130: Cooke Industries - Overview



Exhibit 131: Cooke Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Cooke Industries - Key offerings

12.9 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Desiccant Technologies Group

Exhibit 138: Desiccant Technologies Group - Overview



Exhibit 139: Desiccant Technologies Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Desiccant Technologies Group - Key offerings

12.11 FlaktGroup Holding GmbH

Exhibit 141: FlaktGroup Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 142: FlaktGroup Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: FlaktGroup Holding GmbH - Key offerings

12.12 Johnson Controls International Plc.

Exhibit 144: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Segment focus

12.13 Lennox International Inc.

Exhibit 149: Lennox International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Lennox International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Lennox International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Lennox International Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 MIDEA Group

Exhibit 153: MIDEA Group - Overview



Exhibit 154: MIDEA Group - Business segments



Exhibit 155: MIDEA Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: MIDEA Group - Segment focus

12.15 Systemair AB

Exhibit 157: Systemair AB - Overview



Exhibit 158: Systemair AB - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Systemair AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Systemair AB - Segment focus

12.16 Trane Technologies plc

Exhibit 161: Trane Technologies plc - Overview



Exhibit 162: Trane Technologies plc - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Trane Technologies plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Trane Technologies plc - Segment focus

12.17 VTS Polska Sp. z o. o.

Exhibit 165: VTS Polska Sp. z o. o. - Overview



Exhibit 166: VTS Polska Sp. z o. o. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: VTS Polska Sp. z o. o. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

