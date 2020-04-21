Air Humidifier Market Demand to Cross USD 6 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The air humidifier market will witness a slow growth due to outbreak of COVID-19 in January 2020. Governments of several countries across the globe have enforced lockdowns to reduce the impact of the virus. Temporary shutdown of several industries has led to an economic slowdown, which will hamper the market growth.

Surging consumer awareness related to health benefits of humidifiers, such as reduction in respiratory diseases and prevention of dried skin & lips, will support the adoption of portable air humidifiers. Warm mist humidifiers are anticipated to witness a rapid demand due to a bacteria-free environment offered by these devices. These humidifiers display demand in areas with cold and dry climates due to their capability to disperse warm water droplets in the room.

The growing market demand for residential air humidifiers is supported by rising pollution levels in urban areas across the globe. USB-powered and portable humidifiers are expected to witness high penetration in residential buildings, supporting market growth. Market factors, such as increased convenience, high mobility, and purification functions, in advanced portable humidifiers are responsible for growing market share.

The Asia Pacific air humidifier market led by China, Japan, and Australia will witness significant growth in market share. Growth in these regions is attributed to rising pollution levels and declining indoor & outdoor air quality. Increasing disposable income coupled with growing awareness about health risks caused by poor indoor air quality is accelerating humidifier sales. Government initiatives, such as Make in India, are empowering the manufacturing sector and encouraging domestic players to enter the air humidifier industry.

Some major findings of the air humidifiers market report include:

Air humidifiers are witnessing high adoption in the residential sector owing to reduction of health risks associated with respiratory tract and skin.

Rising urbanization coupled with high growth in the residential sector in Europe and North America is supporting the demand for air humidifiers in the region.

and is supporting the demand for air humidifiers in the region. The declining indoor and outdoor air quality owing to rising pollution levels across the globe is strengthening the market.

Key players operating in the air humidifier market are Procter & Gamble, Boneco, Dyson, Carel Industries, Honeywell International, Inc., Nortec Humidity, Armstrong International, Vornado Air, DriSteem, Winix, Pure, Carrier, Stadler Form, Philips, Condair, Winix, and Neptronic.

The market players are focusing on expanding their geographic presence to cater to a wider customer base. Companies are laying emphasis on expanding their distribution networks by appointing authorized dealers for underserved markets. For instance, in March 2018, Neptronic announced the nomination of Techocontrol Sistemas S.A. de C.V., as a dealer for its products in Central and South Mexico including Mexico City. Industry players are also launching multifunctional products with air purification and humidification facilities to cater to growing market opportunities.

Partial chapter from report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Air Humidifiers Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2015 - 2026

3.3 Impact analysis of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.3.1 Global outlook

3.3.2 Impact by region

3.3.2.1 North America

3.3.2.2 Europe

3.3.2.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.2.4 Latin America

3.3.2.5 MEA

3.3.3 Industry value chain

3.3.3.1 Research and development

3.3.3.2 Manufacturing

3.3.3.3 Marketing

3.3.3.4 Supply

3.3.4 Competitive landscape

3.3.4.1 Strategy

3.3.4.2 Distribution network

3.3.4.3 Business growth

3.4 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4.1 Distribution channel analysis

3.5 Technological and innovation landscape

3.5.1 Integration with smart devices

3.5.2 Noise reduction

3.5.3 Flexible air dispersion

3.5.4 Antimicrobial Humidification

3.5.5 Multifunctional Air Humidifiers

3.6 Pricing analysis

3.6.1 Price analysis, by region

3.6.1.1 North America

3.6.1.2 Europe

3.6.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.6.1.4 Latin America

3.6.1.5 MEA

3.6.2 Cost structure analysis, 2019

3.7 Regulatory Landscape

3.7.1 International standards

3.7.1.1 ISO 80601-2-74:2017

3.7.1.2 ISO 20789:2018(en)

3.7.2 North America

3.7.2.1 ANSI/AHRI Standard 611 (SI)

3.7.2.3 AHAM HU-1-2016

3.7.2.4 AHRI Standard 640 (I-P)

3.7.2.5 ANSI/AHRI Standard 620 (I-P)

3.7.3 Europe

3.7.3.1 CEN EN ISO 8185:2009

3.7.3.2 EN 15251:200

3.7.4 Asia Pacific

3.7.4.1 GB/T 23332-2018 (China)

3.7.4.2 YY 0786-2010 (China)

3.7.4.3 JIS T 0993-1:2020 (Japan)

3.7.5 Latin America

3.7.5.1 NOM-001-SCFI-2018 (Mexico)

3.7.6 MEA

3.7.6.1 SASO IEC 60335-2-98 Part 2-98: Particular requirements for humidifiers (Saudi Arabia)

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth Drivers

3.8.1.1 Growing consumer health awareness across the globe

3.8.1.2 Rapid development of residential sector in Europe and the U.S.

3.8.1.3 Government policies related to industrial humidity levels in Asia and Europe.

3.8.1.4 Declining indoor and outdoor air quality due to rising pollution levels across the globe

3.8.1.5 Rapid expansion of commercial and industrial sectors in Latin America

3.8.1.6 Increasing consumer demand for advanced residential products in Asia and MEA

3.8.7 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.7.1 Regular maintenance requirements

3.8.7.2 Health concerns

3.8.7.3 Impact of COVID-19

3.9 Innovation & sustainability

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.12 Competitive landscape

3.12.1 Company market share analysis, 2019

3.12.2 Strategy dashboard

3.13 PESTEL analysis

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.