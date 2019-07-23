Air Lift Company Releases New LoadLifter 5000 Series Kits For 2019 Ford Ranger

LANSING, Mich., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aftermarket air suspension manufacturer Air Lift Company has released new LoadLifter 5000 and LoadLifter 5000 Ultimate load support kits for the 2019 Ford Ranger.

These load support kits are specifically designed for the 2019 Ford Ranger, and are engineered to work with the existing suspension to provide extra support when towing or hauling. With the additional support that air springs provide, the problems frequently faced when towing and hauling are eliminated – including squat, trailer sway, and poor headlight aim.

The LoadLifter 5000 (PN 57234) works to level the load and improve ride quality through the use of a pair of double-bellow, fully-adjustable air springs, upper and lower roll plates, and ultra-high-strength nylon end caps. The LoadLifter 5000 Ultimate (PN 88234) offers all of the same benefits, with the addition of an internal jounce bumper, specifically designed to prevent bottoming out and provide extra protection for heavy loads. All LoadLifter 5000 series air springs are air adjustable from 5-100 PSI, for the perfect ride every time.

For convenient inflation and deflation of the air springs, Air Lift also offers wired, wireless and automatic on-board air compressor systems, including the newly redesigned WirelessONE™ system.

All Air Lift load support air springs are backed by an industry-exclusive lifetime warranty which covers the entire contents of the air spring kit, and the company also ensures customer satisfaction with a 60-day money back guarantee on load support air springs and on-board air compressor systems.

About Air Lift

Air Lift Company, founded in 1949, is a third-generation, family-owned suspension specialty company based in Lansing, Michigan. Air Lift is committed to engineering, manufacturing and selling the highest quality suspension products that fit, work and last. Air Lift products are available at retailers across the country as well as internationally. For more information or additional product photos, find Air Lift Company on the web at http://www.airliftcompany.com/ or call (517) 999-2121.

SOURCE Air Lift Company

Related Links

https://www.airliftcompany.com

