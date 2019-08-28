Air Lift Performance Announces 2019 Labor Day Sale

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aftermarket performance air suspension manufacturer Air Lift Performance has announced a 2019 Labor Day Sale, beginning on Wednesday, August 28 and running through September 15. This sale offers customers the perfect opportunity to begin their #lifeonair at a discounted rate.

The Labor Day Sale offers customers up to 15% off all merchandise, Slam Series kits, and Performance Series kits, as well as Air Lift Performance's best-selling 3-series air management systems, including 3H (height + pressure), 3P (pressure only), and 3S (standalone manifold).

The Labor Day Sale is valid only to customers in the United States and Canada, and excludes Viair compressors and all Air Lift Company load support products.

Air Lift Performance dealers and media partners have access to exclusive marketing assets, including videos and graphics specifically formatted for social media platforms, to help them promote the sale.

For more information, or to begin the ordering process, interested dealers should contact their Sales Manager or Distributor, and consumers should visit the Labor Day Sale landing page .

About Air Lift Performance

Air Lift Performance, a division of Air Lift Company, based in Lansing, Michigan, has a legacy of performance excellence – from a win in the first Daytona 500 to victories in today's Redline and Global Time Attack events. Air Lift Performance is committed to engineering, manufacturing and selling the highest quality suspension products with the versatility to handle the streets, shows, and the track. Air Lift Performance products are available at retailers across the country, as well as internationally. For more information or additional product photos, find Air Lift Performance on the web at http://www.airliftperformance.com/ or call (517) 999-2121.

