Air Lift Performance Releases New 3-Series Control System

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the release of the revolutionary 3H™ and 3P™ systems, Air Lift Performance has become the leader in air management. Now, Air Lift Performance is proud to unveil the newest member of the 3-series: 3S™.

3S is an entry-level air management system, specifically designed with cost-conscious customers in mind. This standalone, customizable manifold is built to give customers the ability to get low on their own terms, on a tested and trusted platform.

The 3S system allows for the manual inflation or deflation of up to four air springs through the fully integrated, Bluetooth®-enabled manifold. In its most basic form, the system is controllable with Air Lift Performance's 3S mobile app, which is available for free in the iTunes and Google Play stores.

This free-to-form manifold is also available for customization with three additional wiring harness configurations. These additional options allow it to be controlled by a manual Switch Box, the AutoPilot V2 controller, or the 3-series controller. Providing pressures up to 200 PSI and housed in the same small footprint as the 3H/P systems, 3S is a starter control system that packs a punch.

With prices starting at $699 USD, 3S is the perfect system for anyone looking to begin their #lifeonair with Air Lift Performance, whether that be with a tuner car or a hot rod.

All Air Lift Performance 3-series air management systems are backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty, guaranteeing that 3S will be safe from any defects in workmanship and materials.

Air Lift Performance, a division of Air Lift Company, based in Lansing, Michigan, has a legacy of performance excellence – from a win in the first Daytona 500 to victories in today's Redline and Global Time Attack events. Air Lift Performance is committed to engineering, manufacturing and selling the highest quality suspension products with the versatility to handle the streets, shows, and the track. Air Lift Performance products are available at retailers across the country as well as internationally. For more information or additional product photos, find Air Lift Performance on the web at http://www.airliftperformance.com/ or call (517) 999-2121.

