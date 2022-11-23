Air Mattress And Beds Market to record USD 82 Million growth; Offline distribution channel to account for significant market share - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Mattress and Beds Market by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 82 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.38% during the forecast period. The report offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download a Free Report Sample

Air Mattress and Beds Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Mattress and Beds Market 2022-2026

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the air mattress and beds market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Air Mattress and Beds Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The market growth will be significant in the offline distribution channel segment over the forecast period. The popularity of home care specialty retail stores drives the growth of this segment. Manufacturers rely on such retail stores and plan their budget for marketing, advertising, and promotion activities to create product and brand visibility among consumers. For operating offline channels, vendors or retailers need to have their stores at convenient locations. The operating cost of offline channels is also high when compared with online distribution channels. However, from offline channels, consumers can touch and feel the products and select them from a variety of offerings. One of the advantages of offline distribution channels is that end-users can get advice from professional sales personnel and get awareness about the availability of advanced variants of air mattresses and beds.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

43% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The increase in disposable income of the people in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea has added to the demand for new homes, resulting in the growing demand for mattresses. The rising adoption of smartphones and the increasing internet penetration in APAC are helping vendors leverage the emerging online infrastructure by employing aggressive promotional and branding strategies such as partnering with e-retailers, offering discounts, especially for online customers, extended trial periods, and hassle-free shipment and returns. This will help in targeting the untapped population in the region and influence existing users to replace their traditional mattresses with new and modern product ranges.

Identify potential segments and regions in the market. Get detailed Insights into the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions. Buy the Report!

Air Mattress and Beds Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist air mattress and beds market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the air mattress and beds market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air mattress and beds market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air mattress and beds market vendors

Air Mattress And Beds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.38% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALPS Mountaineering, American National Manufacturing Inc., AVON TRADERS, Bestway Inflatables and Material Corp., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., Exxel Outdoors LLC, Global diagnostic, Hemodiaz Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Intex Development Co. Ltd, Naulakha Industries, Newell Brands Inc., Odessey Products, Point of Care Biomedical Pvt. Ltd., Saify traders, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sizewise Rentals LLC, Sleep Judge, Thomsen, and Wenzel Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

