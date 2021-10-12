Air National Guard to Renew TASER Device Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, announced today that the Air National Guard, the reserve branch of the U.S. Air Force, will renew its TASER device program and deploy roughly 5,000 TASER X26P energy weapons to reserve troops. With this order, the Air National Guard will replace the TASER X26E devices currently in use. This order was received in Q3 2021.



"We are thrilled to see more branches of the U.S. military adopting de-escalation and less-lethal tools, and are excited to work with the Air National Guard as they expand their TASER device program," says Richard Coleman, Axon Federal Senior Vice President and General Manager. "This order by the Air National Guard demonstrates a continued commitment by our armed forces to protect U.S. military personnel with less-lethal technology. We look forward to continuing our support of the U.S. Department of Defense."



The TASER X26P is Axon's smallest and most compact professional series less-lethal energy weapon. With an all-digital platform, the X26P allows for improved precision and analytics, giving the Air National Guard a clear picture on when a TASER device is used in the field.



About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.



We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 255,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.



Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. and Axon, Axon Network, X26P, X26E, TASER, and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.



