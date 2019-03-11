Air New Zealand, Bangkok Airways, Eva Air, Indigo, Japan Airlines and Singapore Airlines Honored With 2019 APEX Passenger Choice Awards™ for Asia and South Pacific

SHANGHAI, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The final day of APEX Asia concluded with an award ceremony recognizing Asia and South Pacific airlines for their achievements in excellent passenger experience. The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) announced the 2019 Passenger Choice Awards™ for Asia and South Pacific in Shanghai.

APEX Asia - Shanghai, China - March 12-13, 2019

The APEX Passenger Choice Awards are based on passenger feedback gathered through APEX's partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app. Using a five-star scale, more than one million flights were rated by passengers across nearly 500 airlines from around the world between 1 July 2017 and 31 June 2018. First, passengers rated their overall flight experience from one to five stars. On the same screen, passengers were given the opportunity to provide anonymous ratings in five subcategories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi. The single screen rating allows airline passengers to easily rate their flight in less than 15 seconds.

The Passenger Choice Awards were independently certified by a professional external auditing company hired by APEX.

"Today in China, APEX highlighted some of the best examples in the world of airline passenger experience," said APEX/IFSA CEO Dr. Joe Leader. "Our annual APEX Asia Pacific awards highlight exactly where extraordinary service is occurring and helps accelerate future airline advancements for the next cycle of innovation."

2019 REGIONAL PASSENGER CHOICE AWARDS™ FOR ASIA & SOUTH PACIFIC

Best Major Regional Carrier in Asia & South Pacific: Bangkok Airways

& South Pacific: Bangkok Airways Best Low-Cost Carrier in Asia & South Pacific: IndiGo

& South Pacific: IndiGo Best Global Carrier in Asia : EVA Air

: EVA Air Best Global Carrier in South Pacific: Air New Zealand

Best Seat Comfort: Air New Zealand

Best Cabin Service: Air New Zealand

Best Food & Beverage: EVA Air

Best Inflight Entertainment: Singapore Airlines

Best Wi-Fi: Japan Airlines

About The Airline Passenger Experience (APEX)

APEX encompasses a network of businesses and professionals that are committed to providing a world-class airline experience for passengers around the globe. As a nonprofit, APEX reinvests all of its resources to better serve its members. Every day, APEX members evaluate the passenger experience through an influential community and are improving every aspect of the airline experience: from designing, building and installing seating, entertainment and communications systems on commercial aircraft, to airport lounges and inflight dining. For more than four decades, APEX has worked to strengthen the industry and enable business opportunities through education, innovation, networking and recognition.

