Air New Zealand touches down in the Big Apple

Minister of Tourism for New Zealand Hon Stuart Nash, Chair Dame Therese Walsh and Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran were onboard the inaugural flight, along with key tourism and travel partners. Foran says the introduction of a non-stop service between Auckland and New York connects his two favorite places.

"As one of the world's greatest cities, Air New Zealand is proud to add the Big Apple to its list of 29 international destinations. By adding greater access to the East Coast of the US, we're connecting our North American customers to the possibilities of 20 destinations within New Zealand as well as the Pacific and Australia, all within easy reach. This is terrific for our customers."

The airline's new international menu was debuted onboard NZ2, showcasing the best of New Zealand produce to the world. This features more choice in the air, so Premium customers can add the likes of seared salmon from Marlborough, free-range chicken from Waikato or bacon, and streamed green vegetables or fresh, crisp salads picked straight from orchards and fields in Gisborne, Waikato and the Manawatū.

As part of the new menu, Business Premier customers were welcomed to their dining experience with an amuse-bouche of New Zealand paua saucisson (abalone sausage) with herb cream and tomato.

Air New Zealand now serves seven destinations in North America – Chicago (from 31 October), Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver and (after much anticipation), New York City.

The first flight from New York (JFK) to Auckland (AKL) departs at 21:55 ET with an estimated flight time of 17 and a half hours.

Flight schedule between Auckland and New York, effective 19 September 2022:

Flight No. Aircraft type From To Departs Arrives Frequency NZ2 Boeing 787-9

Dreamliner Auckland New York 19:40 19:55 Mon, Thu, Sat NZ1 New York Auckland 21:55 07:30 +2

