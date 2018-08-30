Air Niugini Extends Contract with ITC Global for Corporate Headquarters Connectivity

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Global, a leading provider of satellite communications to remote and harsh environments, announced today that it has been awarded a two-year contract renewal by Air Niugini to provide communications services to its corporate headquarters in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea (PNG), via ITC Global's very small aperture terminal (VSAT) solution. The agreement will ensure uninterrupted service supporting daily business operations and back-up connectivity for Air Niugini's core business hub at Jacksons International Airport in Boroko, Port Moresby. Air Niugini, Papua New Guinea's national airline, operates a fleet of more than 20 aircraft serving domestic and international markets in the Asia, Oceania and Australia regions.

Since 2015, ITC Global has provided Air Niugini's corporate headquarters with 'always-on' C-band service augmented by Ku-band backup for complete network redundancy. This combination ensures critical operations are safe-guarded with the highest level of service availability. Over the course of the initial contract term, ITC Global's high-availability service served as a seamless failover in multiple instances of outages to the primary terrestrial communications link, becoming an integral part of Air Niugini's connectivity plan. As part of the contract renewal, service will continue to be covered by 24x7 network monitoring and support by ITC Global's Network Operations Center (NOC).

"In being selected to deliver Air Niugini's ground communications with a high-redundancy backup solution, we're pleased to not only serve the customer for an additional term, but also to match the growing investments in reliable telecommunication infrastructures for remote business operations in the PNG region," said Yagnesh Rajendran, Vice President, Global Enterprise at ITC Global. "This latest contract renewal speaks to our trusted platform and reliable service to very remote parts of the world – whether offshore or onshore. We look forward to continuing to support Air Niugini while also serving a diverse set of customers in the PNG region, including non-governmental organizations (NGO), remote hospitality businesses and maritime service and supply operations," concluded Rajendran.

Outside of the original service scope, ITC Global has supported Air Niugini with ongoing network change efforts for business improvements, working closely with the customer in reviewing network design and conducting testing to validate changes before confirming for production.

"Our experience with ITC Global has been very positive, specifically in terms of reliability and high uptime for our critical business communications, as well as in customer support," said Marco McConnell, General Manager at Air Niugini. "The decision to continue our partnership with ITC Global was based on their delivery of high-quality service, and support by their team to go above and beyond to manage our network changes," McConnell noted.



ITC Global's in-house customer service and technical support is enhanced through local partnerships established across the 60 countries where connectivity solutions are currently being delivered. TE (PNG) Ltd has served as a local in-country support partner to ITC Global since 2014. TE plays an essential role in ensuring a positive experience for Air Niugini, as well as many other ITC Global customers across PNG and the Pacific Islands.

This contract renewal with Air Niugini follows other recent wins for ITC Global with various customers operating in the Asia-Pacific region, including non-profit Youth With A Mission Medical Ships Australia (YWAM MSA), TUI Cruises, and major oil and gas conglomerates and mining exploration and production operators. Additionally, with the launch of the APSTAR-6D satellite and its integration into Panasonic's third-generation communications network, the Asian mobility markets that ITC Global serves will benefit from enhanced coverage via delivery of Extreme Throughput Satellite (XTS) service in the future.

About ITC Global

ITC Global is a leading provider of satellite communications to the energy, mining, maritime, hospitality and NGO markets. Companies in remote and harsh environments require communications with both global coverage and unwavering customer service. ITC Global enables improved real-time decision-making and enhanced health, safety and environmental management through a unified communications solution, tailored to the requirements of each client. Solutions include custom network design, hardware implementation, field engineering, technical support and enterprise-grade satellite bandwidth. ITC Global operates 24x7 carrier-class networks across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. It became a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation in 2015. For more information, visit www.itcglobal.com.

