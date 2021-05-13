Air Particle Monitor System Market to grow by USD 1.74 Billion during 2021-2025, Aeroqual Ltd. and Danaher Corp. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The indoor application segment will continue to garner the largest market share during the next few years.

What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing construction of green buildings and surging incidences of air pollution globally will influence the market positively in the next few years.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7%.

How big is the North American market?

32% of the growth will originate from North America .

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aeroqual Ltd., Danaher Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., HORIBA Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens AG, Spectris Plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased incidence of air pollution globally, the growing pharmaceutical industry in APAC, and the need for cleanrooms in the semiconductor industry will offer immense growth opportunities. Uncertainties associated with crude oil and natural gas prices is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this air particle monitor system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Air Particle Monitor System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Air Particle Monitor System Market is segmented as below:

Application

Indoor



Outdoor

End-user

Government



Commercial And Residential



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Air Particle Monitor System Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The air particle monitor system market report covers the following areas:

Air Particle Monitor System Market Size

Air Particle Monitor System Market Trends

Air Particle Monitor System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the product advances in air monitoring systems as one of the prime reasons driving the air particle monitor system market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Air Particle Monitor System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist air particle monitor system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the air particle monitor system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air particle monitor system market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air particle monitor system market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector

Recovery phase

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Indoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial and residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aeroqual Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

HORIBA Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Siemens AG

Spectris Plc

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

