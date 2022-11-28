Air Pollution Control Market: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The air pollution control market size is forecast to increase by USD 40.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.25%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing industrial development, the increase in global power demand, and stringent emission regulations.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Pollution Control Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the air pollution control market as a part of the industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components including presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Airex Industries Inc., American Air Filter Co. Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Camfil AB, Donaldson Co. Inc., Doosan Lentjes GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FLSmidth AS, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., John Wood Group PLC, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (power, industries, and others), product (scrubbers, catalytic converters, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by End-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Residential:

The power segment grew gradually by USD 35.72 billion in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. Coal and gas are still majorly used as the source of power generation across the world. Coal-fired and gas-fired power generation involves many chemical reactions that produce air pollutants and heavy metals, such as mercury, SO2, CO2, NOx, and particulate matter. Thus, the need to regulate the emissions caused by these industries is increasing the need for air pollution control solutions in the power industry, which is driving the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in air pollution control market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air pollution control market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the air pollution control market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air pollution control market vendors

Air Pollution Control Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.22 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Airex Industries Inc., American Air Filter Co. Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Camfil AB, Donaldson Co. Inc., Doosan Lentjes GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FLSmidth AS, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., John Wood Group PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

