Air Products Again Selected to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE: APD) corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts have been recognized once again in being named to 2020's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, released today by 3BL Media.

Air Products rose to 26th in the rankings, up from 35th in the 2019 "100 Best" companies list, which recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest, public companies in the United States. It is the ninth consecutive year Air Products has been named to this listing.

"Today our world faces unprecedented challenges. Every company, community and employee has a role to play to heal our planet and build a brighter future," said Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products' chairman, president and CEO. "Sustainability and corporate responsibility are at the core of what we do. It is part of our higher purpose, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to continue to reduce our environmental impact, build an inclusive culture and support the communities where we live and work through our actions every day."

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 141 ESG transparency and performance factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, financial, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

Using a methodology developed by 3BL Media, all Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services.

To compile the ranking, corporate data and information is obtained from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Companies have the option to verify data collected for the ranking. Data and information used in the 2020 edition of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is from March 6, 2019 to March 13, 2020.



"The best corporate citizens of 2020 are leaders, demonstrating how transparency, ambitious goals, robust strategies and accounting for all stakeholders builds business and social value," said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media.

Air Products aligns its corporate responsibility efforts under economic, environmental and social categories using its "Grow, Conserve and Care" model. While growing responsibly through sustainability-driven opportunities that benefit its customers and the world, Air Products strives to conserve resources and care for its employees, customers and communities. Air Products serves dozens of industries providing gases, technologies and applications solutions that improve customers' energy efficiency, productivity, and environmental performance.

To learn more about CSR efforts at Air Products, visit the company's Sustainability web site.



About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for nearly 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

SOURCE Air Products

