Air Products Announces the Appointment of Mr. Imtiaz Mahtab as President - Air Products Middle East, Egypt and Turkey

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) today announced that it has appointed Mr. Imtiaz Mahtab as president - Air Products Middle East, Egypt and Turkey. In this role he has leadership responsibility and accountability for managing and growing the company's industrial gases operations and partnerships in the Middle East region.

Mr. Mahtab is also appointed chief executive officer of Air Products Qudra, a joint venture between Air Products and Qudra Energy. Air Products Qudra's mission is to bring world-class technology, on-site solutions and leading project execution and operational leadership for large-scale energy and environmental projects throughout the Middle East region.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Samir J. Serhan, chief operating officer of Air Products said, "I am very pleased that Imtiaz has joined Air Products. Imtiaz brings a wealth of experience gained throughout a career spanning 25 years, during which he has held a number of senior executive leadership roles in energy, environment, high tech and emerging market sectors."

"Air Products' commitment to growth in the Middle East is stronger than ever, and there are many projects we are actively developing and future opportunities we are pursuing, added Dr. Serhan. "We are confident that Imtiaz will bring the strong leadership that will help shape and define the next stage of Air Products' growth in the Middle East, building on the successes we already have and growing our opportunities in the future."

Previously, Imtiaz held several senior leadership positions within Air Liquide over a span of 20 years, working in the USA, France, China, Singapore, Japan and United Arab Emirates while overseeing businesses in four major continents (America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East/Africa). Imtiaz also served as the founding CEO at ACWA Industrial Investment Company, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), where he worked with sovereign funds and key stakeholders to establish sustainable and competitive manufacturing and service industries within the Renewable Energy sector, aligned with KSA's Vison 2030. Prior to that, Imtiaz served as managing director for Middle East/Africa, CIS and Asia Pacific regions and as strategic advisor to the board of directors for a US-based CIM fund owned infrastructure business to develop, invest, own and operate several large utility scale renewable energy projects in several countries.

Imtiaz is a US citizen and a graduate of the General Management Program, Harvard Business School. He holds a BSc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and an Executive MBA from Rutgers University, Newark, NJ.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for nearly 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

