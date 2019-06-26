Air Products Awarded Contract to Supply MEMC Korea's New 300mm Silicon Wafer Fab in Cheonan, South Korea

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) today announced it has been awarded a contract by MEMC Korea to supply a new 300mm silicon wafer fab being built adjacent to its existing fab in Cheonan, South Korea. MEMC Korea—wholly-owned by GlobalWafers, which is the world's third largest silicon wafer manufacturer—is a leading global wafer supplier to the semiconductor industry.

Air Products will provide MEMC Korea's new production line with its turnkey solutions, including a PRISM® high purity nitrogen (HPN) on-site generator and associated systems, liquid argon, and operation and maintenance services.

"We are honored to be selected by MEMC Korea to support their new site. It demonstrates their confidence in Air Products' capabilities and proven record of supplying leading global and local electronics customers," said Kyo-Yung Kim, president of Air Products Korea. "Emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles, 5G and virtual reality, continue to propel the demand for microprocessors, memory chips, and thus silicon wafers. We will continue to support the robust development of Korea's semiconductor and electronics industries with our safety, reliability, efficiency and excellent service."

GlobalWafers is a global leader in semiconductor technology and has been a pioneer in the design and development of wafer technologies for over 50 years, supplying many world-leading semiconductor companies. It has manufacturing, and research and development facilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, including Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia.

On-site gas generation helps sustainability-minded customers lower carbon footprint, boost energy efficiency, increase throughput, enhance end product quality, and improve environmental performance. Air Products' PRISM product line provides reliable, economical and eco-friendly on-site supply solutions. Its modular, packaged design enables quick installation, easy integration, and flexible operating patterns. The PRISM HPN system produces one of the industry's purest grades of nitrogen. For more information, visit Air Products' On-site Gas Generation web page.

A leading integrated gases supplier, Air Products has been serving the global electronics industry for more than 40 years, supplying industrial gases safely and reliably to most of the world's largest technology companies. The company is working with these industry leaders to develop the next generation of semiconductors and displays for tablets, computers and mobile devices.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $45 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

