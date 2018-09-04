Air Products' CEO Seifi Ghasemi to Present at Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 12

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE : APD ) today announced that Chairman, President and CEO Seifi Ghasemi will present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 8:40 a.m. ET.

Ghasemi's presentation will focus on Air Products' leadership in gasification, a clean, reliable and flexible way to create synthesis gas (syngas) from low-value feedstocks to produce high-value products and power.

An audio webcast of Ghasemi's presentation will be available on Air Products' Investor Relations Event Details web site.

Extending its strong track record developing, constructing and operating large, complex projects, Air Products has announced world-scale gasification projects with world-scale customers, including Jiutai New Material Co. Ltd's coal-to-mono-ethylene glycol project in Hohhot, China; an $8+ billion gasification/power joint venture (JV) with Saudi Aramco and ACWA Power at Jazan Economic City in Saudi Arabia; a $3.5 billion coal-to-syngas joint venture with Yankuang Group in China's Shaanxi Province; and a coal-to-syngas project JV with Lu'An Clean Energy Company in China's Shanxi Province. Air Products also acquired Shell's coal gasification technology and patents.

Air Products (NYSE : APD) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company's core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2017 sales of $8.2 billion from continuing operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 15,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from a diversity of backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

