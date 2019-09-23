Air Products Demonstrates Its Support of GAWDA and Commitment to the Gases and Welding Industry

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its ongoing support of the Gases and Welding Distributors Association (GAWDA) and reinforcing its commitment to industrial gas distributors and the gases and welding industry, Air Products (NYSE: APD) will participate again in the GAWDA Annual Convention in Washington, D.C. from September 28-October 1.

The company will host an invitation-only reception, which will be attended by Air Products CEO Seifi Ghasemi and Americas President Marie Ffolkes, to foster existing customer relationships and promote continued success working together. Air Products representatives also will be available at contact booth 401 from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, September 30. GAWDA attendees are invited to stop by to learn about the company's safe and reliable industrial gas supply, as well as application know-how and innovative solutions that can help independent distributors address their customers' challenges.

In addition, Air Products will join the "GAWDA Gives Back" initiative, for the fourth consecutive year, as a Diamond level corporate donor with a $10,000 contribution from the Air Products Foundation. The donation will be split between Community Lodgings, a church-founded organization that provides for the greater family and community need in helping to educate and lift people out of the cycle of poverty, and Our Military Kids, an organization that provides scholarships to children of military members who are deployed or hospitalized, for extra-curricular activities, such as camp or karate lessons.

Demonstrating its commitment to fostering the next generation of skilled workers in the gases and welding industry, Air Products also proudly announces that Callahan Jobe is the recipient of this year's $2,500 Air Products Women of Gases and Welding Scholarship. Currently serving an Americorps term at Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity, Jobe plans to attend welding classes this fall at Santa Fe Community College in New Mexico. She finds welding to be a skill that is very empowering and hopes to one day teach other women how to weld.

Air Products and the American Welding Society jointly established the Air Products Women of Gases & Welding Scholarship in 2012. Inspired by GAWDA's Women of Gases & Welding committee, the $50,000 scholarship program is aimed at helping women develop the skills required to pursue technical careers.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

