Air Products Reports Fiscal 2018 Full-Year GAAP EPS of $6.59, Up 28 Percent, and Record Adjusted Full-Year EPS of $7.45*, Up 18 Percent

Fiscal 2018 (all from continuing operations; comparisons versus prior year):

GAAP EPS of $6.59 , up 28 percent

, up 28 percent Record adjusted EPS of $7.45* , up 18 percent

, up 18 percent Record adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.9 percent*, up 70 basis points

Q4 FY18 (all from continuing operations; comparisons versus prior year):

GAAP EPS of $2.05 , down five percent

, down five percent Record adjusted EPS of $2.00* , up 14 percent

, up 14 percent Adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.8 percent*, up 90 basis points

Fiscal 2018 Highlights

Executed on gasification strategy: acquired gasification technologies; brought Lu'An onstream; announced Jazan, Yankuang and Juitai projects

Successfully executed complex megaprojects around the world and won major new projects in India , Saudi Arabia , Korea, China and the U.S. Gulf Coast

, , Korea, and the U.S. Gulf Coast Expanded company's core engineering and technology capabilities in Saudi Arabia , India and China

, and Increased dividend 16 percent to $4.40 per share annually, the 36th consecutive year of increases

Guidance

Fiscal 2019 full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $8.05 to $8.30* per share, up 10 percent* at midpoint over prior year; fiscal 2019 first quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.85 to $1.90 per share*, up five percent* at midpoint over fiscal 2018 first quarter.

to per share, up 10 percent* at midpoint over prior year; fiscal 2019 first quarter adjusted EPS guidance of to per share*, up five percent* at midpoint over fiscal 2018 first quarter. Expected fiscal year 2019 capital spending of $2.3 to $2.5 billion

*The results and guidance in this release, including in the highlights above, include references to non-GAAP continuing operations measures. These exclude discontinued operations and are identified by the word "adjusted" preceding the measure. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results can be found below.

Air Products (NYSE: APD) today reported GAAP net income from continuing operations of $1.5 billion and GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $6.59, both up 28 percent, for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.

For the year, on a non-GAAP basis, record adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $7.45 was up 18 percent, the fourth consecutive year of double-digit annual growth.

Full-year sales of $8.9 billion increased nine percent on six percent higher volumes, one percent higher pricing and two percent favorable currency. Volumes were higher across all three regions, partially offset by lower activity from the Jazan project; excluding Jazan, volumes for the year were up 10 percent. The higher pricing was driven by the China and Europe merchant businesses.

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 billion for the year increased 11 percent, led by strong volume growth, positive pricing, currency and equity affiliate income, partially offset by higher costs. Record adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.9 percent for the year increased 70 basis points.

Fourth Quarter Results (Q4 FY18)

Air Products reported GAAP net income from continuing operations of $453 million and GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.05 for its fiscal fourth quarter ended September 30, 2018. These results include a net $0.05 EPS benefit from tax reform items, a pension settlement, and a change in an inventory accounting policy resulting in a valuation change.

For the quarter, on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income from continuing operations of $442 million and record diluted adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $2.00 both increased 14 percent over the prior year.

Fourth quarter sales of $2.3 billion increased four percent from the prior year on three percent higher volumes, one percent higher pricing and one percent favorable energy pass-through, partially offset by one percent unfavorable currency. Volumes were higher in the Americas and Asia, partially offset by lower activity from the Jazan project; excluding Jazan, volumes were up six percent. Pricing increased one percent, driven primarily by the China merchant business.

For the quarter, adjusted EBITDA of $822 million increased seven percent over the prior year, driven by the higher volumes and higher equity affiliate income, partially offset by higher costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.8 percent increased 90 basis points over the prior year.

Commenting on the results, Seifi Ghasemi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said, "The talented and focused team at Air Products has again delivered the strongest safety and financial performance in the industry, all while successfully executing some of the largest and most complex industrial gas projects in the world. Our significant cash generation and strong balance sheet enabled us to invest in new projects while returning nearly $900 million to our shareholders this year via dividends. From this position of strength, we continue to execute on our gasification strategy and win profitable projects, enabling us to commit significant capital to grow Air Products."

Fourth Quarter Results by Business Segment

Industrial Gases – Americas sales of $987 million increased four percent over prior year, with four percent higher volumes and one percent higher pricing, partially offset by one percent unfavorable currency. Hydrogen demand remained strong, and merchant gases volumes were positive. Adjusted EBITDA of $398 million decreased one percent from the prior year, as the improved volumes and pricing as well as higher equity affiliate income were offset by increased costs.

sales of increased four percent over prior year, with four percent higher volumes and one percent higher pricing, partially offset by one percent unfavorable currency. Hydrogen demand remained strong, and merchant gases volumes were positive. Adjusted EBITDA of decreased one percent from the prior year, as the improved volumes and pricing as well as higher equity affiliate income were offset by increased costs. Industrial Gases – EMEA sales of $555 million increased eight percent over prior year, driven primarily by seven percent favorable energy pass-through, mainly due to a significant increase in natural gas prices in India . Positive volumes contributed two percent and pricing added one percent, partially offset by unfavorable currency of two percent. Adjusted EBITDA of $174 million decreased five percent from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.4 percent decreased 410 basis points; excluding the impact of higher energy pass-through, adjusted EBITDA margin was down 180 basis points, primarily due to higher power costs.

sales of increased eight percent over prior year, driven primarily by seven percent favorable energy pass-through, mainly due to a significant increase in natural gas prices in . Positive volumes contributed two percent and pricing added one percent, partially offset by unfavorable currency of two percent. Adjusted EBITDA of decreased five percent from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.4 percent decreased 410 basis points; excluding the impact of higher energy pass-through, adjusted EBITDA margin was down 180 basis points, primarily due to higher power costs. Industrial Gases – Asia sales of $633 million increased 15 percent over prior year, driven by strong volumes and higher pricing. Volumes increased 14 percent, with new projects, primarily Lu'An, driving about 10 percent of the increase. Pricing increased three percent, mainly due to China merchant pricing. Adjusted EBITDA of $271 million increased 21 percent and adjusted EBITDA margin of 42.8 percent was up 210 basis points over prior year on the strong volumes and higher pricing.

Outlook

Ghasemi said, "With our safety, productivity and operating performance as the foundation, I remain very confident in our ability to deliver on our commitments. We continue to deploy capital into value-creating projects in our industrial gas business; in fact, we have already committed over $7 billion. While we cannot predict or control political or economic developments, we do have control over the operational performance and growth of Air Products. Our fiscal 2019 guidance demonstrates our commitment to delivering at least 10 percent annual EPS growth over the long term. Our strategic Five-Point Plan is the roadmap for driving safety, inclusion, profitability and sustainability as we grow."

Air Products expects full-year fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS of $8.05 to $8.30 per share, up 10 percent at midpoint over prior year. For the fiscal 2019 first quarter, Air Products expects adjusted EPS of $1.85 to 1.90 per share, up five percent at midpoint over the fiscal 2018 first quarter.

The capital expenditure forecast for fiscal year 2019 is expected to be in the range of $2.3 to $2.5 billion.

Management has provided adjusted EPS and adjusted tax rate guidance on a continuing operations basis. While Air Products might have additional impacts from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adopted in late 2017, or incur additional costs for items such as cost reduction actions and pension settlements in future periods, it is not possible, without unreasonable efforts, to identify the amount or significance of these events or the potential for other transactions that may impact future GAAP EPS or the effective tax rate. Management does not believe these items to be representative of underlying business performance. Accordingly, management is unable to reconcile, without unreasonable effort, the Company's forecasted range of adjusted EPS or the impact of the adjusted tax rate to a comparable GAAP range.

Earnings Teleconference

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 15,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

* Presented below are reconciliations of the reported GAAP results to the non-GAAP measures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Millions of dollars unless otherwise indicated, except for per share data)

The Company has presented certain financial measures on a non-GAAP ("adjusted") basis and has provided a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors, potential investors, securities analysts, and others with useful information to evaluate the performance of the business because such measures, when viewed together with our financial results computed in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our historical financial performance and projected future results.

In many cases, our non-GAAP measures are determined by adjusting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to exclude certain disclosed items ("non-GAAP adjustments") that we believe are not representative of the underlying business performance. For example, we restructured the Company to focus on its core Industrial Gases business. This resulted in significant cost reduction and asset actions that we believe were important for investors to understand separately from the performance of the underlying business. The reader should be aware that we may incur similar expenses in the future. The tax impact on our pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments reflects the expected current and deferred income tax expense impact of the transactions and is impacted primarily by the statutory tax rate of the various relevant jurisdictions and the taxability of the adjustments in those jurisdictions. Investors should also consider the limitations associated with these non-GAAP measures, including the potential lack of comparability of these measures from one company to another.

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, we adopted accounting guidance on the presentation of net periodic pension and postretirement benefit cost. Certain prior year information has been reclassified to conform to the fiscal year 2018 presentation. Refer to Note 3, Accounting Policies, to the consolidated financial statements for additional information.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Continuing Operations Three Months Ended 30 September Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017 Operating

Income Operating

Margin(A) Equity

Affiliates'

Income Income Tax

Provision

(Benefit) Net

Income Diluted

EPS 2018 GAAP $533.7 23.2 % $59.2 $69.2 $452.9 $2.05 2017 GAAP 457.4 20.8 % 44.8 (1.3) 474.2 2.15 Change GAAP $76.3 240 bp $14.4 $70.5 ($21.3) ($.10) % Change GAAP 17 % 32 % N/M(B) (4) % (5) % 2018 GAAP $533.7 23.2 % $59.2 $69.2 $452.9 $2.05 Change in inventory valuation method (24.1) (1.0) % — (6.6) (17.5) (.08) Pension settlement loss(C) — — % — 10.5 33.2 .15 Tax reform repatriation — — % (4.0) (28.1) 24.1 .11 Tax reform benefit related to deemed foreign dividends — — % — 56.2 (56.2) (.25) Tax reform rate change and other — — % — (2.2) 2.2 .01 Tax restructuring — — % — (3.1) 3.1 .01 2018 Non-GAAP Measure $509.6 22.2 % $55.2 $95.9 $441.8 $2.00 2017 GAAP $457.4 20.8 % $44.8 ($1.3) $474.2 $2.15 Cost reduction and asset actions 48.4 2.2 % — 17.5 30.9 .14 Gain on land sale (12.2) (.6) % — (4.6) (7.6) (.03) Pension settlement loss(C) — — % — .3 .6 — Tax election benefit — — % — 111.4 (111.4) (.50) 2017 Non-GAAP Measure $493.6 22.4 % $44.8 $123.3 $386.7 $1.76 Change Non-GAAP Measure $16.0 (20) bp $10.4 ($27.4) $55.1 $.24 % Change Non-GAAP Measure 3 % 23 % (22) % 14 % 14 %

Continuing Operations Twelve Months Ended 30 September 2018 vs. 2017 Operating Income Operating Margin(A) Equity

Affiliates'

Income Income Tax

Provision Net Income Diluted EPS 2018 GAAP $1,965.6 22.0 % $174.8 $524.3 $1,455.6 $6.59 2017 GAAP 1,440.0 17.6 % 80.1 260.9 1,134.4 5.16 Change GAAP $525.6 440 bp $94.7 $263.4 $321.2 $1.43 % Change GAAP 37 % 118 % 101 % 28 % 28 % 2018 GAAP $1,965.6 22.0 % $174.8 $524.3 $1,455.6 $6.59 Change in inventory valuation method (24.1) (.3) % — (6.6) (17.5) (.08) Pension settlement loss(C) — — % — 10.5 33.2 .15 Tax reform repatriation — — % 28.5 (448.6) 477.1 2.16 Tax reform benefit related to deemed foreign dividends — — % — 56.2 (56.2) (.25) Tax reform rate change and other — — % — 211.8 (211.8) (.96) Tax restructuring — — % — 35.7 (35.7) (.16) 2018 Non-GAAP Measure $1,941.5 21.7 % $203.3 $383.3 $1,644.7 $7.45 2017 GAAP $1,440.0 17.6 % $80.1 $260.9 $1,134.4 $5.16 Business separation costs 32.5 .4 % — 3.7 26.5 .12 Tax benefit associated with business separation — — % — 5.5 (5.5) (.02) Cost reduction and asset actions(D) 151.4 1.8 % — 41.6 109.3 .49 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge(E) 162.1 2.0 % — 4.6 154.1 .70 Gain on land sale (12.2) (.1) % — (4.6) (7.6) (.03) Equity method investment impairment charge — — % 79.5 — 79.5 .36 Pension settlement loss(C) — — % — 3.9 6.6 .03 Tax election benefit — — % — 111.4 (111.4) (.50) 2017 Non-GAAP Measure $1,773.8 21.7 % $159.6 $427.0 $1,385.9 $6.31 Change Non-GAAP Measure $167.7 — bp $43.7 ($43.7) $258.8 $1.14 % Change Non-GAAP Measure 9 % 27 % (10) % 19 % 18 %

(A) Operating margin is calculated by dividing operating income by sales. (B) Not meaningful (N/M) (C) Reflected on the consolidated income statements in "Other non-operating income (expense), net." The fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 include a before-tax impact of $43.7 further discussed in Note 2, Pension Settlement Loss, to the consolidated financial statements. (D) Noncontrolling interests impact of $.5 in fiscal year 2017. (E) Noncontrolling interests impact of $3.4 in fiscal year 2017.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income from continuing operations (including noncontrolling interests) excluding certain disclosed items, which the Company does not believe to be indicative of underlying business trends, before interest expense, other non‑operating income (expense), net, income tax provision (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful metric for management to assess operating performance.

Below is a reconciliation of income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis to adjusted EBITDA:

2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY2018 Income From Continuing Operations(A) $162.7 $423.6 $444.7 $459.7 $1,490.7 Less: Change in inventory valuation method — — — 24.1 24.1 Add: Interest expense 29.8 30.4 34.9 35.4 130.5 Less: Other non-operating income (expense), net 9.8 11.1 12.8 (28.6) 5.1 Add: Income tax provision 291.8 56.2 107.1 69.2 524.3 Add: Depreciation and amortization 227.9 240.0 245.6 257.2 970.7 Add: Tax reform repatriation - equity method investment 32.5 — — (4.0) 28.5 Adjusted EBITDA $734.9 $739.1 $819.5 $822.0 $3,115.5 2017 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY2017 Income From Continuing Operations(A) $258.2 $310.1 $106.4 $480.5 $1,155.2 Add: Interest expense 29.5 30.5 29.8 30.8 120.6 Less: Other non-operating income (expense), net (.2) 5.3 3.7 7.8 16.6 Add: Income tax provision (benefit) 78.4 94.5 89.3 (1.3) 260.9 Add: Depreciation and amortization 206.1 211.8 216.9 231.0 865.8 Add: Business separation costs 32.5 — — — 32.5 Add: Cost reduction and asset actions 50.0 10.3 42.7 48.4 151.4 Add: Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge — — 162.1 — 162.1 Less: Gain on land sale — — — 12.2 12.2 Add: Equity method investment impairment charge — — 79.5 — 79.5 Adjusted EBITDA $654.9 $651.9 $723.0 $769.4 $2,799.2

(A) Includes net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

2018 vs. 2017 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Change GAAP Income from continuing operations change ($95.5) $113.5 $338.3 ($20.8) $335.5 Income from continuing operations % change (37) % 37 % 318 % (4) % 29 % Change Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA change $80.0 $87.2 $96.5 $52.6 $316.3 Adjusted EBITDA % change 12 % 13 % 13 % 7 % 11 %

Below is a reconciliation of segment operating income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Industrial

Gases–

Americas Industrial

Gases–

EMEA Industrial

Gases–

Asia Industrial

Gases–

Global Corporate

and other Segment

Total GAAP MEASURE Three Months Ended 30 September 2018 Operating income (loss) $251.3 $105.8 $180.2 $12.5 ($40.2) $509.6 Operating margin 25.5 % 19.1 % 28.5 % 22.2 % Three Months Ended 30 September 2017 Operating income (loss) $264.7 $120.7 $152.4 $12.4 ($56.6) $493.6 Operating margin 27.8 % 23.4 % 27.6 % 22.4 % Operating income (loss) change ($13.4) ($14.9) $27.8 $.1 $16.4 $16.0 Operating income (loss) % change (5) % (12) % 18 % 1 % 29 % 3 % Operating margin change (230) bp (430) bp 90 bp (20) bp NON-GAAP MEASURE Three Months Ended 30 September 2018 Operating income (loss) $251.3 $105.8 $180.2 $12.5 ($40.2) $509.6 Add: Depreciation and amortization 124.7 49.0 76.9 2.3 4.3 257.2 Add: Equity affiliates' income (loss) 22.4 19.4 13.6 (.2) — 55.2 Adjusted EBITDA $398.4 $174.2 $270.7 $14.6 ($35.9) $822.0 Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.4 % 31.4 % 42.8 % 35.8 % Three Months Ended 30 September 2017 Operating income (loss) $264.7 $120.7 $152.4 $12.4 ($56.6) $493.6 Add: Depreciation and amortization 119.6 48.2 57.6 2.9 2.7 231.0 Add: Equity affiliates' income 16.3 13.6 14.6 .3 — 44.8 Adjusted EBITDA $400.6 $182.5 $224.6 $15.6 ($53.9) $769.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.0 % 35.5 % 40.7 % 34.9 % Adjusted EBITDA change ($2.2) ($8.3) $46.1 ($1.0) $18.0 $52.6 Adjusted EBITDA % change (1) % (5) % 21 % (6) % 33 % 7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin change (160) bp (410) bp 210 bp 90 bp

Industrial

Gases–

Americas Industrial

Gases–

EMEA Industrial

Gases–

Asia Industrial

Gases–

Global Corporate

and other Segment

Total GAAP MEASURE Twelve Months Ended 30 September 2018 Operating income (loss) $927.9 $445.8 $689.9 $53.9 ($176.0) $1,941.5 Operating margin 24.7 % 20.3 % 28.1 % 21.7 % Twelve Months Ended 30 September 2017 Operating income (loss) $946.1 $395.5 $532.6 $71.1 ($171.5) $1,773.8 Operating margin 26.0 % 22.2 % 27.1 % 21.7 % Operating income (loss) change ($18.2) $50.3 $157.3 ($17.2) ($4.5) $167.7 Operating income (loss) % change (2) % 13 % 30 % (24) % (3) % 9 % Operating margin change (130) bp (190) bp 100 bp — bp NON-GAAP MEASURE Twelve Months Ended 30 September 2018 Operating income (loss) $927.9 $445.8 $689.9 $53.9 ($176.0) $1,941.5 Add: Depreciation and amortization 485.3 198.6 265.8 8.1 12.9 970.7 Add: Equity affiliates' income 82.0 61.1 58.3 1.9 — 203.3 Adjusted EBITDA $1,495.2 $705.5 $1,014.0 $63.9 ($163.1) $3,115.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.8 % 32.2 % 41.3 % 34.9 % Twelve Months Ended 30 September 2017 Operating income (loss) $946.1 $395.5 $532.6 $71.1 ($171.5) $1,773.8 Add: Depreciation and amortization 464.4 177.1 203.2 8.9 12.2 865.8 Add: Equity affiliates' income 58.1 47.1 53.5 .9 — 159.6 Adjusted EBITDA $1,468.6 $619.7 $789.3 $80.9 ($159.3) $2,799.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.4 % 34.8 % 40.2 % 34.2 % Adjusted EBITDA change $26.6 $85.8 $224.7 ($17.0) ($3.8) $316.3 Adjusted EBITDA % change 2 % 14 % 28 % (21) % (2) % 11 % Adjusted EBITDA margin change (60) bp (260) bp 110 bp 70 bp

Below is a reconciliation of segment total operating income to consolidated operating income:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 30 September 30 September Operating Income 2018 2017 2018 2017 Segment total $509.6 $493.6 $1,941.5 $1,773.8 Change in inventory valuation method 24.1 — 24.1 — Business separation costs — — — (32.5) Cost reduction and asset actions — (48.4) — (151.4) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge — — — (162.1) Gain on land sale — 12.2 — 12.2 Consolidated Total $533.7 $457.4 $1,965.6 $1,440.0

Below is a reconciliation of segment total equity affiliates' income to consolidated equity affiliates' income:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 30 September 30 September Equity Affiliates' Income 2018 2017 2018 2017 Segment total $55.2 $44.8 $203.3 $159.6 Equity method investment impairment charge — — — (79.5) Tax reform repatriation - equity method investment 4.0 — (28.5) — Consolidated Total $59.2 $44.8 $174.8 $80.1

INCOME TAXES

The tax impact on our pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments reflects the expected current and deferred income tax expense impact of the transactions and is impacted primarily by the statutory tax rate of the various relevant jurisdictions and the taxability of the adjustments in those jurisdictions. For additional discussion on the fiscal year 2018 non-GAAP tax adjustments, including the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, refer to Note 1, Income Taxes, to the consolidated financial statements.

Effective Tax Rate Three Months Ended

30 September Twelve Months Ended

30 September 2018 2017 2018 2017 Income Tax Provision (Benefit)—GAAP $69.2 ($1.3) $524.3 $260.9 Income From Continuing Operations Before Taxes—GAAP $528.9 $479.2 $2,015.0 $1,416.1 Effective Tax Rate—GAAP 13.1 % (.3) % 26.0 % 18.4 % Income Tax Provision (Benefit)—GAAP $69.2 ($1.3) $524.3 $260.9 Change in inventory valuation method (6.6) — (6.6) — Business separation costs — — — 3.7 Tax benefit associated with business separation — — — 5.5 Cost reduction and asset actions — 17.5 — 41.6 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge — — — 4.6 Gain on land sale — (4.6) — (4.6) Pension settlement loss 10.5 .3 10.5 3.9 Tax reform repatriation (28.1) — (448.6) — Tax reform benefit related to deemed foreign dividends 56.2 — 56.2 — Tax reform rate change and other (2.2) — 211.8 — Tax restructuring (3.1) — 35.7 — Tax election benefit — 111.4 — 111.4 Income Tax Provision—Non-GAAP Measure $95.9 $123.3 $383.3 $427.0 Income From Continuing Operations Before Taxes—GAAP $528.9 $479.2 $2,015.0 $1,416.1 Change in inventory valuation method (24.1) — (24.1) — Business separation costs — — — 30.2 Cost reduction and asset actions — 48.4 — 151.4 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge — — — 162.1 Gain on land sale — (12.2) — (12.2) Equity method investment impairment charge — — — 79.5 Pension settlement loss 43.7 .9 43.7 10.5 Tax reform repatriation - equity method investment (4.0) — 28.5 — Income From Continuing Operations Before Taxes—Non-GAAP Measure $544.5 $516.3 $2,063.1 $1,837.6 Effective Tax Rate—Non-GAAP Measure 17.6 % 23.9 % 18.6 % 23.2 %

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

We utilize a non-GAAP measure in the computation of capital expenditures and include spending associated with facilities accounted for as capital leases. Certain contracts associated with facilities that are built to provide product to a specific customer are required to be accounted for as leases, and such spending is reflected as a use of cash in the consolidated statements of cash flows within "Cash Provided by Operating Activities" if the arrangement qualifies as a capital lease.

Below is a reconciliation of capital expenditures on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended

30 September Twelve Months Ended

30 September 2018 2017 2018 2017 Capital expenditures for continuing operations—GAAP basis $435.5 $241.1 $1,913.8 $1,056.0 Capital lease expenditures 4.9 3.1 20.2 9.9 Capital expenditures—Non-GAAP basis $440.4 $244.2 $1,934.0 $1,065.9

We expect capital expenditures for fiscal year 2019 to be approximately $2,300 to $2,500.

RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROCE)

Return on capital employed (ROCE) is calculated on a continuing operations basis as earnings after-tax divided by five-quarter average total capital. Earnings after-tax is calculated based on trailing four quarters and is defined as the sum of net income from continuing operations attributable to Air Products, interest expense, after-tax, at our effective quarterly tax rate, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. This non-GAAP measure has been adjusted for the impact of the disclosed items detailed below. Total capital consists of total debt and total equity less noncontrolling interests and total assets of discontinued operations.

FY2018 FY2017 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Air Products $1,455.6 $1,134.4 Interest expense 130.5 120.6 Interest expense tax impact (34.1) (27.5) Interest expense, after-tax 96.4 93.1 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests of continuing operations 35.1 20.8 Earnings After-Tax—GAAP $1,587.1 $1,248.3 Disclosed items, after-tax Change in inventory valuation method ($17.5) $— Business separation costs — 26.5 Tax benefit associated with business separation — (5.5) Cost reduction and asset actions — 109.3 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge — 154.1 Gain on land sale — (7.6) Equity method investment impairment charge — 79.5 Pension settlement loss 33.2 6.6 Tax reform repatriation 477.1 — Tax reform benefit related to deemed foreign dividends (56.2) — Tax reform rate change and other (211.8) — Tax restructuring (35.7) — Tax election benefit — (111.4) Earnings After-Tax—Non‑GAAP $1,776.2 $1,499.8 Five-Quarter Average Total Capital 14,378.4 12,391.8 ROCE—GAAP items 11.0 % 10.1 % Change GAAP-based Measure 90 bp ROCE—Non-GAAP items 12.4 % 12.1 % Change Non-GAAP-based Measure 30 bp

OUTLOOK

Guidance provided is on a non-GAAP continuing operations basis, which excludes the impact of certain items that we believe are not representative of our underlying business performance. While we might have additional impacts from the Tax Act or incur additional costs for items such as cost reduction actions and pension settlements in future periods, it is not possible, without unreasonable efforts, to identify the amount or significance of these events or the potential for other transactions that may impact future GAAP EPS. Accordingly, management is unable to reconcile, without unreasonable effort, the Company's forecasted range of adjusted EPS on a continuing operations basis to a comparable GAAP range.

Diluted EPS Q1 Full Year 2018 GAAP $.70 $6.59 Change in inventory valuation method — (.08) Pension settlement loss — .15 Tax reform repatriation 2.06 2.16 Tax reform benefit related to deemed foreign dividends — (.25) Tax reform rate change and other (.97) (.96) Tax restructuring — (.16) 2018 Non-GAAP Measure $1.79 $7.45 2019 Non-GAAP Outlook 1.85–1.90 8.05–8.30 Change Non-GAAP .06–.11 .60–.85 % Change Non-GAAP 3%–6% 8%–11%

AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 30 September 30 September (Millions of dollars, except for share and per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Sales $2,298.9 $2,203.1 $8,930.2 $8,187.6 Cost of sales 1,565.8 1,545.0 6,189.5 5,751.5 Selling and administrative 186.0 187.1 760.8 713.5 Research and development 20.4 13.2 64.5 57.6 Business separation costs — — — 32.5 Cost reduction and asset actions — 48.4 — 151.4 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge — — — 162.1 Other income (expense), net 7.0 48.0 50.2 121.0 Operating Income 533.7 457.4 1,965.6 1,440.0 Equity affiliates' income 59.2 44.8 174.8 80.1 Interest expense 35.4 30.8 130.5 120.6 Other non-operating income (expense), net (28.6) 7.8 5.1 16.6 Income From Continuing Operations Before Taxes 528.9 479.2 2,015.0 1,416.1 Income tax provision (benefit) 69.2 (1.3) 524.3 260.9 Income From Continuing Operations 459.7 480.5 1,490.7 1,155.2 Income (Loss) From Discontinued Operations, net of tax — (5.5) 42.2 1,866.0 Net Income 459.7 475.0 1,532.9 3,021.2 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests of Continuing Operations 6.8 6.3 35.1 20.8 Net Income Attributable to Air Products $452.9 $468.7 $1,497.8 $3,000.4 Net Income Attributable to Air Products Income from continuing operations $452.9 $474.2 $1,455.6 $1,134.4 Income (Loss) from discontinued operations — (5.5) 42.2 1,866.0 Net Income Attributable to Air Products $452.9 $468.7 $1,497.8 $3,000.4 Basic Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to Air Products Income from continuing operations $2.06 $2.17 $6.64 $5.20 Income (Loss) from discontinued operations — (.02) .19 8.56 Net Income Attributable to Air Products $2.06 $2.15 $6.83 $13.76 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to Air Products Income from continuing operations $2.05 $2.15 $6.59 $5.16 Income (Loss) from discontinued operations — (.02) .19 8.49 Net Income Attributable to Air Products $2.05 $2.13 $6.78 $13.65 Weighted Average Common Shares – Basic (in millions) 219.6 218.4 219.3 218.0 Weighted Average Common Shares – Diluted (in millions) 220.9 220.1 220.8 219.8 Dividends Declared Per Common Share – Cash $1.10 $.95 $4.25 $3.71 Other Data from Continuing Operations Depreciation and amortization $257.2 $231.0 $970.7 $865.8 Capital expenditures – Refer to page 13 $440.4 $244.2 $1,934.0 $1,065.9

AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) 30 September 30 September (Millions of dollars) 2018 2017 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash items $2,791.3 $3,273.6 Short-term investments 184.7 404.0 Trade receivables, net 1,207.2 1,174.0 Inventories 396.1 335.4 Contracts in progress, less progress billings 77.5 84.8 Prepaid expenses 129.6 191.4 Other receivables and current assets 295.8 403.3 Current assets of discontinued operations — 10.2 Total Current Assets 5,082.2 5,876.7 Investment in net assets of and advances to equity affiliates 1,277.2 1,286.9 Plant and equipment, at cost 21,490.2 19,547.8 Less: accumulated depreciation 11,566.5 11,107.6 Plant and equipment, net 9,923.7 8,440.2 Goodwill, net 788.9 721.5 Intangible assets, net 438.5 368.3 Noncurrent capital lease receivables 1,013.3 1,131.8 Other noncurrent assets 654.5 641.8 Total Noncurrent Assets 14,096.1 12,590.5 Total Assets $19,178.3 $18,467.2 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities Payables and accrued liabilities $1,817.8 $1,814.3 Accrued income taxes 59.6 98.6 Short-term borrowings 54.3 144.0 Current portion of long-term debt 406.6 416.4 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 15.7 Total Current Liabilities 2,338.3 2,489.0 Long-term debt 2,967.4 3,402.4 Long-term debt – related party 384.3 — Other noncurrent liabilities 1,536.9 1,611.9 Deferred income taxes 775.1 778.4 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 5,663.7 5,792.7 Total Liabilities 8,002.0 8,281.7 Air Products Shareholders' Equity 10,857.5 10,086.2 Noncontrolling Interests 318.8 99.3 Total Equity 11,176.3 10,185.5 Total Liabilities and Equity $19,178.3 $18,467.2

AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended 30 September (Millions of dollars) 2018 2017 Operating Activities Net income $1,532.9 $3,021.2 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests of continuing operations 35.1 20.8 Net income attributable to Air Products 1,497.8 3,000.4 Income from discontinued operations (42.2) (1,866.0) Income from continuing operations attributable to Air Products 1,455.6 1,134.4 Adjustments to reconcile income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 970.7 865.8 Deferred income taxes (55.4) (38.0) Tax reform repatriation 240.6 — Undistributed earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (52.3) (60.1) Gain on sale of assets and investments (6.9) (24.3) Share-based compensation 38.8 39.9 Noncurrent capital lease receivables 97.4 92.2 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge — 162.1 Equity method investment impairment charge — 79.5 Write-down of long-lived assets associated with cost reduction actions — 69.2 Other adjustments 131.6 165.4 Working capital changes that provided (used) cash, excluding effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Trade receivables (42.8) (73.6) Inventories (64.2) 6.4 Contracts in progress, less progress billings 4.7 (19.3) Other receivables 123.6 124.7 Payables and accrued liabilities (277.7) 163.8 Other working capital (9.0) (154.0) Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,554.7 2,534.1 Investing Activities Additions to plant and equipment (1,568.4) (1,039.7) Acquisitions, less cash acquired (345.4) (8.2) Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates — (8.1) Proceeds from sale of assets and investments 48.8 42.5 Purchases of investments (530.3) (2,692.6) Proceeds from investments 748.2 2,290.7 Other investing activities (2.0) (2.3) Cash Used for Investing Activities (1,649.1) (1,417.7) Financing Activities Long-term debt proceeds .5 2.4 Payments on long-term debt (418.7) (483.9) Net decrease in commercial paper and short-term borrowings (78.5) (798.6) Dividends paid to shareholders (897.8) (787.9) Proceeds from stock option exercises 76.2 68.4 Other financing activities (41.5) (41.3) Cash Used for Financing Activities (1,359.8) (2,040.9) Discontinued Operations Cash used for operating activities (12.8) (966.2) Cash provided by investing activities 18.6 3,750.6 Cash provided by financing activities — 69.5 Cash Provided by Discontinued Operations 5.8 2,853.9 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (33.9) 13.4 (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Items (482.3) 1,942.8 Cash and Cash items - Beginning of Year 3,273.6 1,330.8 Cash and Cash items - End of Period $2,791.3 $3,273.6 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid for taxes (net of refunds) - Continuing operations $364.6 $400.9

AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC. and Subsidiaries SUMMARY BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Industrial Gases – Americas Industrial Gases – EMEA Industrial Gases – Asia Industrial Gases – Global Corporate and other Segment Total Three Months Ended 30 September 2018 Sales $987.1 $554.7 $633.0 $100.3 $23.8 $2,298.9 Operating income (loss) 251.3 105.8 180.2 12.5 (40.2) 509.6 Depreciation and amortization 124.7 49.0 76.9 2.3 4.3 257.2 Equity affiliates' income (loss) 22.4 19.4 13.6 (.2) — 55.2 Three Months Ended 30 September 2017 Sales $952.9 $514.8 $552.2 $171.1 $12.1 $2,203.1 Operating income (loss) 264.7 120.7 152.4 12.4 (56.6) 493.6 Depreciation and amortization 119.6 48.2 57.6 2.9 2.7 231.0 Equity affiliates' income 16.3 13.6 14.6 .3 — 44.8