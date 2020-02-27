Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gases for Improved Natural, Organic and Plant-based Food Processing at Natural Products Expo West

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will be exhibiting at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California from March 4-6, where the company will highlight the productivity and quality benefits of using industrial gases in a variety of natural, organic and plant-based food processing applications.

At the expo, Air Products will highlight its latest cryogenic tunnel freezer design, the Freshline® MP-Plus freezer for rapid crust or full freezing and its new Freshline® QuickChill™ Injector. The QuickChill Injector can be easily fitted to new or existing kettles and vessels to help processors reduce chilling time and increase throughput of a variety of liquid products including sauces, gravies, marinades and brines.

Conference attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth H116 in the Anaheim Hilton to speak with an industry specialist about their specific processes and challenges. The Air Products booth, and all booths in the Anaheim Hilton, open on March 4, one day before the main hall exhibits at Expo West.

Food processors will discover the many benefits of the company's Freshline® solutions, which use liquid nitrogen (LIN) and carbon dioxide (CO2) to improve a variety of processes, such as food freezing and chilling. The extremely cold temperatures of these cryogenic gases enable food products to be chilled or frozen in minutes instead of the hours traditionally required with alternative systems. This rapid freeze results in smaller product weight losses and helps to ensure moisture and quality are maintained longer.

Cryogenic gases are also beneficial in grinding nutraceuticals, industrial hemp*, spices and other ingredients. During the grinding operations, LIN or CO2 can be used to eliminate frictional heat to improve mill throughput and grind consistency. This also helps prevent the loss of flavor and aroma.

As a leader in cryogenic technology applications, Air Products operates state-of-the-art food and grinding labs in Allentown, Pa., where the company can test a customer's product on production-scale equipment to help determine the feasibility of using cryogenics in their process, quantify the cost versus benefits of using cryogenics and optimize their food processing operation.

Air Products has been supplying the food industry with gases, equipment and technology for over 60 years. The company has Freshline® solutions for every type of customer, from large manufacturers with multiple product lines, to small food processors with a niche product and every sized operation in between. Air Products offers industrial gases in a variety of delivery options to match each customer's requirements. For more information about the company's complete portfolio of offerings for the food industry, call 800-654-4567 (outside the U.S. 610-706-4730) or visit www.airproducts.com/food.

*Air Products will only conduct business with industrial hemp growers that provide proof of compliance with applicable state and federal laws and regulations.

