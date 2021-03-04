Air Products to Showcase Industrial Gas Solutions at the Pittcon 2021 Virtual Conference and Expo

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will host a virtual booth at the Pittcon 2021 Virtual Conference and Expo from March 8-12, where the company will highlight its industrial gas solutions for customers representing dozens of industries.

Conference attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth to learn more about CryoEase® MicroBulk Solutions, which provide the advantages of bulk supply to smaller-volume users of nitrogen, oxygen, argon and carbon dioxide. By filling customer storage systems on-site with our microbulk solutions, customers can eliminate swapping empty cylinders and/or smaller liquid dewars, improve efficiency, and reduce waste.

Installed at a customer site, MicroBulk delivery systems provide many benefits to the customer including:

Robust inventory management - remotely monitored so inventory levels are managed according to use with deliveries automatically dispatched when levels are lower.

Efficient use for economical savings – collaborate with our technical experts to evaluate your system and provide recommendations for an optimal supply system.

Fewer deliveries – investing in a MicroBulk system can reduce the number of site deliveries each month.

Integrated applications technology – MicroBulk gas supply combined with industry offerings can enhance throughput, improve quality and lead to cost savings.

Air Products' CryoEase® Service provides a convenient and cost-effective, reliable gas supply solution. Air Products introduced this service to further our mission of delivering the ideal gas supply solution to industrial gas users. Air Products has installed more than 10,000 CryoEase® tanks worldwide, bringing cost-effective, convenient, reliable and advanced gas supply services to customers across different industries.

Through over 80 years of experience in serving various industries all over the world, Air Products understands the importance a reliable gas supply has on productivity and safety. Whether exploring options for broadening analytical capabilities, or catalyzing existing techniques, Air Products' suite of CryoEase® industrial gas solutions offers various supply options to help customers reach their goals. Air Products' industry experts have dozens of years of experience in analytical and manufacturing spaces to address challenges customers face and are committed to creating innovative solutions.

Pittcon is the world's leading conference and exposition on analytical chemistry and scientific instrumentation. Information on registering to attend can be found at: https://pittcon.org/register/

