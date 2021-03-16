Air Products to Showcase Its World-Leading LNG Equipment and Technology at International LNG Congress Russia

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will be exhibiting at the 7th Annual International LNG Congress Russia in Moscow March 17-18, where Air Products will highlight the Company's world-leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) process technology and equipment and share some of its latest developments and innovations.

Conference attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth, stand 12, to speak with Air Products delegates from its Moscow office about its highly efficient, cost-effective process cycles and main cryogenic heat exchanger equipment, which are the heart of an LNG facility.

In addition, Air Products' LNG specialist Russell Shnitser, will offer a virtual presentation at 12:15 p.m. local time on Wednesday, March 17, titled, "Liquefaction Technology for Large-Scale Russian LNG."

Air Products' proprietary LNG technology, vital to helping meet the world's increasing energy needs and desire for clean energy, processes and cryogenically liquefies valuable natural gas for consumer and industrial use. For over 50 years Air Products has manufactured LNG heat exchangers operated in 20 countries around the world.

Air Products' LNG technology and equipment are operating in Russia at Yamal LNG, the largest LNG production and export facility in Russia and the largest project ever of its kind to be located in the Arctic. For this project, Air Products supplied three MCR® Main Cryogenic Heat Exchangers that were incorporated into Air Products' proprietary AP-C3MR™ LNG process system. This technology and equipment produce 5.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG per train, for an overall 16.5 mtpa production at the three-train facility. The plant went onstream in 2017.

Air Products' LNG process technology and equipment, in place at some of the most remote locations around the world, takes natural gas and unlocks its value by liquefying it and making it possible to economically ship it. The LNG is eventually re-gasified for energy use.

A majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products' technology. In support of the LNG industry, Air Products provides process technology and key equipment for the natural gas liquefaction process for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants and LNG peak shavers. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, Air Products provides membrane nitrogen generators for LNG carriers, and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and baseload LNG plants.

Those interested in attending the conference in person, or virtually can register at https://www.lngrussiacongress.com/en

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2020 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion. More than 19,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the Company's Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

