Air Purifier Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

The air purifier market is expected to grow by USD 19.78 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

This market research report will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Air Purifier Market Participants:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business under segments- Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers air filters such as Filtrete MPR 2800, Filtrete MPR 2200 Premium Allergen and Home Pollutants Air filters, Filtrete MPR1900, and others.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd. operates its business under segments- Air conditioning, Chemicals, Oil hydraulics, and Defense. The company offers air purifiers such as Air Purifiers MC76VVM6, MC70MVM6, and MC30UVM6.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its business under segments- Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers air purifiers such as HEPA filter and HiSiv filter.

Air Purifier Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Air purifier market is segmented as below:

Technology

HEPA



Electrostatic Precipitators



Ionizers and Ozone Generators



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The air purifier market is driven by growing air pollution levels. In addition, technological innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization is also expected to trigger the air purifier market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

