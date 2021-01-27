Air Purifier to Protect New York's First Responders Tweet this

The announcement followed a comprehensive review process conducted by the City of Yonkers resulting in the selection of Red Barn Advisory's tool that effectively combats the main form of virus transmission: Air. "Our firehouses never close," said Deputy Chief of Operations, John Folkerts. "We need to keep firefighters and emergency response teams healthy so they can continue to protect our community."

Yonkers Fire Department installed the Aura Air devices in all firehouses to maintain a higher quality of indoor air. The devices were independently tested to eliminate 99.9% of airborne pathogens, including the SARS-CoV-2. The four leading factors that the City of Yonkers team mentioned as pivotal in their decision-making process were:

4 level air purification. Ceiling or Wall mount - Floor space at a premium. Ease of Use – Simply plugs in wall outlet. Low maintenance – Filters easily replaced every 6 months.

Red Barn Advisory Team members, Chris Kloepfer and Stephen Carty, are proud to supply the City of Yonkers, so they can show their firefighters that they are reaching for the best tools available to reduce exposures to COVID-19. "We are excited to embark on this great partnership with the City of Yonkers in their efforts to reduce exposures to COVID-19," said Kloepfer.

Red Barn Healthcare has one mission: get people back to work, so we can open the global economy.

The Red Barn Advisory Team, comprising senior executives across industries, sources and performs due diligence on tools for COVID Response Teams globally, so they can reach for them with confidence as they develop new operational workflows coming out of the pandemic; thus, creating wellness workflows.

