Air Quality & COVID-19: The Pandemic's Impact on Worldwide Air Purification Markets - ResearchAndMarkets.com
Mar 31, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com has identified Air Purification as one of the key sectors seeing growth opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 is not an airborne virus, but it can be transmitted through droplets in the air, so some retailers are seeing a surge in interest in air purifiers, HEPA filters, and other air quality systems. Even if medical professionals question their effectiveness at stopping the virus, consumers still desire air purification systems when isolated in close quarters.
ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering air purification and related topics such as air filtration equipment, hepa filters, and air quality control.
The latest available reports on this sector include:
- Global Air Purifier Market 2020-2024
- Air Quality Control Systems - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts
Air Purification is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article