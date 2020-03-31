Air Quality & COVID-19: The Pandemic's Impact on Worldwide Air Purification Markets - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com has identified Air Purification as one of the key sectors seeing growth opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 is not an airborne virus, but it can be transmitted through droplets in the air, so some retailers are seeing a surge in interest in air purifiers, HEPA filters, and other air quality systems. Even if medical professionals question their effectiveness at stopping the virus, consumers still desire air purification systems when isolated in close quarters.