Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 5% to Hit a Revenue of USD 4.7 Billion by 2031 - Report by Transparency Market Research

- One of the main factors propelling the global market for air quality monitoring equipment is the declining air quality index owing to the release of harmful gases into the environment
- Due to the development of massive enterprises in Asian nations, the market for air quality monitoring equipment in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow quickly in the upcoming years
WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2031, it is anticipated that the market for air quality monitoring equipment will surpass USD 4.7 Bn. The market is anticipated to expand at ~5% CAGR during the projected period, from 2021 to 2031. The global demand for air quality monitoring equipment market is being driven by concerns raised by different governmental authorities about the consequences of air pollution on residents' health. As governments' emphasis on enforcing strict regulations to decrease air pollution, the booming industrial sector in both developed and developing countries is likely to observe usage of air quality monitoring technology.
In the forthcoming years, it is expected that the sales of air quality monitoring equipment market will grow rapidly due to better health and virus safety-regulated production licenses. The global market for air quality monitoring equipment is predicted to expand as a result of incorporation of better technology, expanding economies, IoT applications, and major players' acquisitions and mergers.
Equipment for monitoring air quality is extensively utilized to track and address air pollution in real time. Due to the numerous advantages these devices provide, governments throughout the world are installing them more often. The global market is anticipated to grow in the forthcoming years due to rising initiatives to reduce air pollution. As a result, it is projected that an important element propelling the global market during the forecast period will be the rise in the adoption of air quality monitoring equipment.
Key Findings of Market Report
- Given the growing demand for real-time measurement precision in a wide range of situations, air quality monitoring equipment is experiencing considerable feature enhancements. Such innovations are likely to come up as key trends in the air quality monitoring equipment market. The global market for air quality monitoring equipment is predicted to grow during the forecast period due to rising usage of improved functionalities in several applications.
- The global market is projected to expand as air pollution levels rise. In order to measure the emission of air pollutants and combat the deteriorating effects of global warming, air quality monitoring technology is increasingly being used by industry.
- In order to protect public health, several government agencies and health bureaus use outdoor air quality monitoring systems, which are effective at doing so and are in high demand. This feature is likely to drive air quality monitoring equipment market sales volume in the years to come.
Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Growth Drivers
- As a result of data from air quality monitoring technology, environmental concerns have grown in both developing and developed nations. Strict environmental regulations in a number of nations are estimated to expand size of air quality monitoring equipment market.
- The market for air quality monitoring equipment in Asia Pacific is expected to expand quickly due to the rise of large-scale industries in Asian nations and stringent air pollution legislation. The region is likely to account for considerable air quality monitoring equipment market share. In addition, the government's promotion of air quality monitoring equipment is anticipated to boost the market.
Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Key Players
Some of the key market players are
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Envirotech Instruments Private Limited
- Vasthi Instruments Pvt. Ltd
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Siemens AG
Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Segmentation
Component
- Hardware
- Services
Type
- Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Equipment
- Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring Equipment
Gas
- Nitrogen
- Oxygen
- Carbon
- Ozone
- Others
Application
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
Share this article