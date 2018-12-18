Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Report 2019-2029
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by (Communication Equipment, Navigation Equipment, Surveillance Equipment, Integrated Air Traffic Management (ATM) Equipment, Training & Simulation Equipment), by Sector (Commercial, Defence) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Next Generation Air Traffic Control Systems, ADS-B, PBN & GNSS Plus Analysis of Leading Companies
Are you interested or involved in air traffic control equipment? Visiongain has produced an in-depth market research report on the air traffic control equipment market. A variety of submarkets are covered, whilst forecasts of leading regional and national markets offers you insights into region-specific opportunities and developments. Visiongain calculates that this market will be worth $4.6bn in 2019.
Key features
North America
- US Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
- Canada Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
Europe
- France Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
- Germany Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
- UK Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
- Denmark Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
- Belgium Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
- Rest of Europe Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
Asia-Pacific
- India Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
- China Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
- Japan Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
- Indonesia Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
- Australia Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
- Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
Latin America
- Brazil Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
- Rest of Latin America Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- UAE Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
- Nigeria Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
- Saudi Arabia Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
- Rest of MEA Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
See extensive contracts tables of regional Air Traffic Control Equipment programmes.
Air traffic control is a fundamental aspect of the global aviation sector, enabling the safe functioning of air travel. This report forecasts the key regional and national market, and also provides a SWOT analysis of the market. By also covering the following submarkets, the report gives readers a concise overview of the market:
By Equipment:
– Communications Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
– Navigation Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
– Surveillance Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
– Integrated Air Traffic Management Forecast 2019-2029
– Air Traffic Control Training and Simulation Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
By Sector:
– Commercial Sector Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
– Defence Sector Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029
Detailed forecasts can be used to help develop your business plans and strategy. With a Visiongain report, the reader is able to see a clear overview of a market. Our market evaluations will help your company when considering the air traffic control equipment market.
In addition, view company profiles of key players within the market:
- Frequentis Comsoft
- Copperchase Limited
- Harris Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc
- Indra Sistemas SA
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- NAV Canada
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Saab AB
- Thales SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05191006
