Air Treatment Systems Market in Japan 2020: Analyis of Key Players Blueair AB, Daikin Industries Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation and Toshiba Corporation
May 22, 2020, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Air Treatment Systems Market: Japan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Japan including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2026. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements.
This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.
For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:
- Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers
- Ion Generators/Ionizers
- Ozone Generators
- Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters
- Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers
- HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters
- Active Carbon Systems
- Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers
- Others (any other technology)
The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Japan:
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Total Market
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for Air Treatment Systems Market
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Filter Replacement Market
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market Trends
- Pricing Trends
- Market Landscape
- Quotes from Industry Participants
- Technology Trends
- Trends by End-User (Residential vs. Commercial)
- Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)
- New Products
- New Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
I. Country Profile
II. Executive Summary
III. Overview: Government Initiatives
IV. Consumer behavior
V. Market Drivers and Restraints
VI. Market drivers
a. Pollen allergy
b. Aging population and wellness trends
c. Illness caused by poor air quality
VII. Market Restraints
a. Improved air quality
b. Large number of market players
c. Economic slowdown
d. Declining population
e. Alternatives
VIII. Market Trends
a. Competitive landscape
b. Technology by brand
c. Strategy - Blueair
d. Marketing, discounts and offers
e. Marketing, advertising and claims
f. New products
g. IoT
h. IoT products
i. Product features
j. Warranty and after sales
k. Certification
l. Awards
IX. Pricing Trends
X. Market Data
a. Revenue forecasts, total market, 2019 - 2026
b. Revenue forecasts, air treatment systems, 2019 - 2026
c. Market share by revenues, air treatment systems 2019
d. Revenue Forecasts, replacement filters, 2019 - 2026
e. Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 2019
f. Distribution Trends, by revenues for systems 2019
g. End user application, by revenues, by systems, 2019
h. Coverage area, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019
i. Major cities, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019
XI. About the Analyst
Companies Mentioned
- Blueair AB
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Sharp Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6pjdp5
