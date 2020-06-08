Air Wisconsin Selects FEAM For CRJ200 Line Maintenance Support

MIAMI, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FEAM AERO formally announces today that it has recently signed an agreement with Air Wisconsin Airlines to become their line maintenance service provider at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD).

Under the agreement, FEAM will provide full technical handling for the CRJ 200 Fleet. With this partnership, FEAM has added the Bombardier CRJ to their list of commercial and regional aircraft capabilities. Commercial aircraft approvals include: Airbus A320, A320neo, A330, A350, A380, Boeing 737 NG, 737 MAX, 747, 757, 767, 777, and 787. Regional aircraft approvals include: Bombardier CRJ, and Embraer E190.

Station onboarding for the new line maintenance facility began in early April 2020 with the first service check performed on May 16, 2020.

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) serves as a hub city for Air Wisconsin. FEAM has hired 16 new technicians to support the operation with plans to hire an additional 30 to complete full support.

"We're excited to begin this new partnership and are thankful to the team at Air Wisconsin for entrusting the FEAM TEAM in the handling of their operation at ORD." said Dan Allawat, Chief Operating Officer, FEAM.

FEAM founded in 1992, is an MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) company providing comprehensive aircraft maintenance services to domestic and international air carriers flying transport passenger and cargo category aircraft. FEAM employs over 900 Aircraft Maintenance Technicians /Line Maintenance Aircraft Engineers throughout the company's growing network of 28 domestic line stations in the United States. FEAM, an FAA 145 Repair Station, holds numerous certifications from global aviation regulatory authorities.

