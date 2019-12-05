Aira, Wireless Charging Pioneer and Makers of FreePower™, Adds mophie Founder Shawn Dougherty to Leadership Team As Board Member and Investor

Aira's FreePower wireless charging technology is the first free position charging surface. Traditional wireless chargers have a small spot in the center of the pad which must be perfectly aligned in order to charge. FreePower solves this through its proprietary algorithms and foundationally new wireless power coil matrix, allowing for multiple devices placed anywhere on the pad to receive intuitive wireless power.

"It's been an incredible past few months for our growing company," stated Jake Slatnick, co-founder and CEO of Aria. "Shawn will be an active and dynamic leader as Aira brings FreePower to consumers across several industries. She recognizes that our technology has the potential to truly evolve wireless charging."

"I couldn't be more excited to join the team at Aira," said Shawn Dougherty, investor, Aira. "For most of my professional life I've worked to make charging mobile devices as accessible and easy as possible. Aira's FreePower technology is, simply put, the future of wireless charging. I'm thrilled to join founders Jake Slatnick and Eric Goodchild to help propel their vision and deliver a long-awaited user experience that will make wireless charging better and easier to use for everyone."

Aira founders Eric Goodchild and Jake Slatnick recently caught the attention of ABC Shark Tank investors Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary and Lori Greiner who offered a collective investment in the company. This opportunity coupled with welcoming Shawn Dougherty to the leadership team will allow for Aira to form technology partnerships across a wide range of verticals making FreePower widely accessible. It is Aira's vision that FreePower will be found in a broad range of products across consumer electronics, automotive, entertainment, furniture, and hospitality.

Aira was founded in 2017 by Jake Slatnick and Eric Goodchild. The company engineered and introduced the first-ever free position wireless charging technology, called FreePower™. Aira is based in Chandler, AZ.

