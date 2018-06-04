AirAsia paints the skies (RED), featuring 88rising

AirAsia has pledged proceeds from its current Free Seats promotion and various activities planned for 2019.

For every seat sold on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app until noon on Wednesday (GMT +8), AirAsia will donate 20 US cents, enough to buy one day's worth of live-saving antiretroviral treatment for someone living with HIV.

In addition, AirAsia and (RED) will be collaborating with leading global Asian music label, 88rising, to launch a new Asean music and arts festival in 2019 to drive positivity and awareness of HIV/AIDS in the region. Dates, location and line-up will be announced at a later date.

The partnership was announced at the unveiling of a special (WEAREALLCHAMPIONS)RED livery at Sepang Aircraft Engineering (SAE). Guests were treated to a live performance by Los Angeles-based rapper Dumbfoundead, an 88rising collaborator who performed at their recent Head in the Clouds festival in the US.

The event was attended by Malaysian Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) Malaysian Business Consortium on HIV/AIDS Manager Dr Rethish Raghu, MAF Advocacy Manager Dayana Omar, (RED) CEO Deborah Dugan, 88rising Founder and CEO Sean Miyashiro, AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes and AirAsia Group Head of Branding Rudy Khaw, among others.

(RED) CEO Deborah Dugan said, "We couldn't be more excited to partner with such a creative and innovative brand like AirAsia! Loved by millions and committed to making a real difference in Southeast Asia, the (AirAsia)RED partnership is literally taking the AIDS fight to new heights."

88rising Founder and CEO Sean Miyashiro said, "88rising is absolutely over the moon with the idea of an amazing music and arts festival in Asean that empowers a young audience to save lives. All of 88rising will put all of our creative minds together to make this experience one of a kind, while creating massive awareness and engagement to a globally minded audience."

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said, "AirAsia has always been about making the impossible possible. Today's global partnership is all about championing new opportunities, both for those living with HIV/AIDS and in terms of bringing a broader message of positivity and change to the Asean. And this is just the beginning. We have many more things planned with (RED), with support from 88rising, to supercharge outreach in the region, so watch this space."

