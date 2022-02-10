Airbag Systems Market in South Africa to Record 11.84% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022|Evolving Opportunities with Airbag Systems & Autoliv Inc| Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Airbag systems Market in South Africa is expected to increase by 516.67 thousand units from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 9.49%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Airbag Systems Market in South Africa Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the Airbag Systems Market in South Africa includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Distribution and logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Industry innovations

Vendor Insights-

The Airbag systems Market in South Africa is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Airbag Systems - The company offers airbag system products such as Vehicle Airbag Systems

Revenue Generating Market Outlook

The airbag systems market share growth in South Africa by the side airbag segment will be significant for revenue generation. Side airbags are used in vehicles to provide safety to the passenger in case of a side impact. The side airbags are usually classified as side torso airbags and curtain airbags. Market growth in this segment is closely tied to the growth of the premium vehicles segment of the automotive industry in South Africa. The continuous increase in demand for premium cars among HNWIs and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) will continue to contribute to this segment's growth.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Airbag systems Market in South Africa Driver:

Enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags:

The key factor driving growth in the airbag systems market in South Africa is enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags. Road crashes lead to more than a million deaths each year. These deaths can be minimized by taking safety precautions and implementing safety features in vehicles. Airbags are one of the safety mechanisms in vehicles that can reduce the number of injuries and fatalities in accidents. In the event of a collision, the airbag sensor senses the impact and sends a signal to the ECU. The ECU will deploy the airbag and protect passengers from getting hurt. Airbags in the steering wheel and front panel cannot save passengers during a side impact; they protect them only from frontal or head-on collisions. In many cases, people can become disabled if they sustain leg or knee injuries in a collision. Knee airbags protect the legs/knees of passengers from injuries during a collision. External airbags protect pedestrians from getting hit by a vehicle. Both knee airbags and external airbags are growing in popularity. The increase in the number of airbags per vehicle is expected to spur the growth of the market in focus.

Airbag systems Market in South Africa Trend:

MEMS sensors for airbags:

The MEMS sensors for airbags are another factor supporting the airbag systems market share growth in South Africa. Present-day vehicles are equipped with numerous components that can improve engine operation and reduce emissions. Currently, vehicles have many electronic components, most of which are intended to alert drivers about certain risks that they may face. Micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are small mechanical and electro-mechanical elements manufactured using microfabrication techniques. MEMS detects the smallest changes in the driving environment and gathers information, both inside and outside the vehicle. With the help of this data, the connected control units prevent the car from skidding, indicate the exact amount of fuel left, and deploy airbags within seconds. Airbag systems have become more advanced with the latest MEMS sensors being offered by vendors such as Robert Bosch.

Airbag Systems Market In South Africa Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.49% Market growth 2022-2026 516.67 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.84 Regional analysis South Africa Performing market contribution South Africa at 100% Key consumer countries South Africa Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbag Systems, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HASCO Co. Ltd., Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sumitomo Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

