Airbiquity Announces Membership with JASPAR, the Leading Organization Behind Standardizing Japanese Automotive Technology

SEATTLE, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it has become a member of Japan Automotive Software Platform and Architecture (JASPAR), an organization dedicated to advancing the standardization of in-vehicle software and networks to enhance development efficiency and reliability. Bringing together nearly 200 manufacturers, suppliers, and developers across various industries, JASPAR works to identify and resolve common issues faced by the vehicle electronics sector and encourages the industry to adopt new automotive technology.

By tapping into the proven technical capabilities of its members – which includes leading automakers and automotive suppliers – JASPAR explores critical new areas that will help promote and standardize connected vehicle technology. As a JASPAR member, Airbiquity will bring over 20 years of connected vehicle software development and technology integration expertise to one or more technical working groups.

"As a leader in automotive telematics software technology and cloud services, Airbiquity is well positioned to assist JASPAR in its mission to create automotive standards that power the future of connected vehicles," said John Tuttle, Airbiquity Vice President of Engineering. "Our team recognizes the distinct importance and technical competencies of the Japanese automotive market and is pleased to lend our support to this important initiative."

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo™, and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

About JASPAR

JASPAR was established in order to pursue increasing development efficiency and ensuring reliability, by standardization and common use of electronic control system software and in-vehicle networks which are advancing and increasingly complex. Engineers from various industries such as car manufacturers, electrical equipment suppliers, semiconductor/component manufacturers, software/tool developers, trading/carriers and university/research institutes are working for standardization in the technology areas of in-vehicle networks, software and cyber security in Japan and overseas. To learn more visit: www.jaspar.jp/en/about_us.

