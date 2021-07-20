Airbiquity Expands Into Additional Markets that Require Industrial Grade Over-the-Air (OTA) Software and Data Management Services

SEATTLE, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity ®, a global leader of connected vehicle services, today announced its expansion into selected non-automotive vehicle-based markets to generate new revenue streams. As businesses increasingly integrate software into their products and leverage data for new services, over-the-air (OTA) software and data management solutions are critical for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to keep products up-to-date and optimize performance. As a pioneer in automotive telematics software and cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery, Airbiquity is uniquely positioned to apply its OTAmatic® software technology and technical integration expertise to other markets that require sophisticated OTA capabilities.

OTAmatic, Airbiquity's OTA software and data management platform, was initially developed for the automotive market. But the core OTAmatic platform can also be adapted for use in many other vehicle-based markets—specifically, those that require industrial grade OTA with higher degrees of security and technical integration. Airbiquity is specifically targeting the following markets for its business expansion effort:

Personal Transportation Vehicles: Scooters, Motorcycles, ATVs

Materials Handling Vehicles: Warehouse Automation

Off-Highway Vehicles: Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Forestry

Other High-Value Devices: Complex Electronic Devices and Systems, Including Autonomous Robotics

"The benefits of automotive OTA are clear: Increased product quality, performance, and operational efficiency. We aim to help non-automotive OEMs efficiently tap into this technology and realize the same benefits by making additional enhancements to our core OTAmatic platform," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO of Airbiquity. "We work with the top automotive OEMs in the world and have always been on the forefront of telematics innovation. This is the perfect time to embrace our innovation roots, leverage our technology and integration expertise, and branch out into new markets with the OTAmatic software and data management platform."

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity develops the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle software technology and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management with OTAmatic®. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs for millions of vehicles meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

