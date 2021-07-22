Airbiquity Partners with Cyngn to Help Material Handling Companies Evolve Vehicle Fleets into Autonomous Systems

Industrial AV solutions often require companies to replace their entire existing vehicle fleet. The Airbiquity and Cyngn partnership shifts that paradigm. The technology stack that results from this partnership will enable companies operating in the materials handling market to securely evolve their vehicle fleets into AV systems that can be updated and refined over time, leading to increased autonomous fleet management efficiency and up-time.

"On the heels of announcing our OTAmatic expansion into non-automotive industry vehicles, this partnership is further validation of the need for safe and secure industrial grade over-the-air software update management technology to ensure that autonomous vehicles are running most efficiently," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO of Airbiquity. "Working with Cyngn, we have the opportunity to help guide the future of autonomous vehicles and make our technology accessible to more industries."

OTAmatic is an over-the-air (OTA) software and data management solution that securely orchestrates and automates connected vehicle software updates and data management from the cloud. Businesses use OTAmatic to efficiently plan and execute OTA campaigns with refined vehicle and device targeting, discrete policy and privacy controls, customizable user communications, and solution deployment flexibility.

"Autonomous vehicle fleets generate vast amounts of data, which we leverage to derive greater insights and create opportunities for increased efficiency," said Cyngn's CEO Lior Tal. "By using Airbiquity's most advanced and industry-proven over-the-air update technology, companies gain access to these ever-expanding capabilities without disrupting their daily operations."

DriveMod is Cyngn's full-stack autonomous vehicle solution, delivering intelligent analytics, artificial intelligence, advanced safety features, and self-driving capabilities for industrial vehicles. The technology is vehicle agnostic, which means DriveMod works across all kinds of industrial vehicles, regardless of age, vehicle type, or manufacturer. DriveMod enables fleets of all shapes and sizes to drive autonomously via a simple retrofit or by being embedded directly into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicles at assembly.

Over time and with more data, DriveMod will develop a deeper understanding of the domains in which it operates. This information, combined with OTAmatic's over-the-air software updates, will ensure autonomous vehicle fleets continue to generate novel value and efficiencies.

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity develops the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle software technology, most recently over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management with OTAmatic®. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs for millions of vehicles meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

About Cyngn

Cyngn is a Silicon Valley venture-backed company that counts some of the world's leading institutions among its investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark Capital, Index Ventures, Qualcomm, Telefonica, and more. Cyngn's flagship innovation is DriveMod, an autonomous driving solution that can be flexibly deployed on multiple vehicle types in various environments. The company has been operating autonomous vehicles in production environments since 2017.

