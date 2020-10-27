Airbnb, Inc. intends to list its common stock on Nasdaq

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. announced today that it intends to list its common stock on Nasdaq.

