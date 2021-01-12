Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky will participate in a keynote at the 2021 Reuters NEXT summit on January 14, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that Brian Chesky, CEO, will participate in a keynote at the 2021 Reuters NEXT summit on January 14, 2021. Mr. Chesky is scheduled to appear at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT).

To register to view the event, visit https://reutersevents.com/events/next/

About Airbnb

Airbnb is a community based on connection and belonging—a community that was born in 2008 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals to about 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the globe. Hosts on Airbnb are everyday people who share their worlds to provide guests with the feeling of connection and being at home. At Airbnb, we believe that hosts, guests and the communities where we operate are all stakeholders we have a responsibility to serve, and that by serving them alongside our employees and investors, we will build an enduringly successful company.

