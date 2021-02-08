Airbnb to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced that the company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The company's shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast and audio replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Interested parties can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6738169. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be also available for three weeks following the call at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 using conference ID: 6738169.

About Airbnb

Airbnb is a community based on connection and belonging—a community that was born in 2008 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals to about 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the globe. Hosts on Airbnb are everyday people who share their worlds to provide guests with the feeling of connection and being at home. At Airbnb, we believe that hosts, guests and the communities where we operate are all stakeholders we have a responsibility to serve, and that by serving them alongside our employees and investors, we will build an enduringly successful company.

