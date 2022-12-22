Airborne ISR Global Market Report 2022: Modernization of Reconnaissance Equipment by Defense Forces of Several Countries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airborne ISR Market by Solution (Systems, Software, Services), Platform (Military Aircraft, Military Helicopters, Unmanned Systems), End-user (Defense, Homeland Security), Application and Region- Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The airborne ISR market is projected to grow from USD 12.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 15.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2027.

The airborne ISR market has been growing significantly across the globe, and this growth is also expected to continue during the forecast period. The major drivers for the market's growth include rising demand for UAVs for airborne ISR applications and advancements in artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and robotics used in patrol and fighter aircraft for ISR.

Based on application, the airborne ISR market has been segmented into search and rescue operations, border and maritime patrol, target acquisition and tracking, critical infrastructure protection, tactical support, and others. The repeated incidents of terrorist infiltration through borders and sea lines are also anticipated to emerge as a major factor driving the deployment of maritime and border security systems over the forecast period.

Based on the platform, the airborne ISR market is segmented into military aircraft, military helicopters, and unmanned systems. The unmanned systems segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This projected high growth rate is attributed to the rising adoption of small and tactical UAVs by the defense forces of several countries.

North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2021

North America accounted for the largest share of the airborne ISR market in 2021. This market is led by the US, which is increasingly investing in ISR technology to maintain its superiority and overcome the risk of potential threats on computer networks. In the defense sector, rapid technological advancements are spawning disruptive innovations. The growing use of small, unmanned surveillance systems is projected to increase the demand for electronic components in ISR missions. Advanced data integration combined with multi-level comparison analysis to improve data accuracy and management is expected to open new market prospects for the airborne ISR industry.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising UAV Demand for Airborne ISR Applications

Increasing Procurement of Airborne ISR Systems due to Growing Transnational and Regional Instability

Growing Threats of Terror Attacks and Increasing International Border Clashes

Increasing Use of Airborne ISR-Based Geological Survey for Scientific Research

Increasing Need for Missile Detection Systems

Rapid Advancements in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, and Robotics

Increasing Preference for Modern Warfare Techniques

Restraints

Lack of Accuracy and Operational Complexities in Airborne ISR Technology

High Development and Maintenance Costs

Concerns Over Error Possibilities in Complex Combat Situations

Regulatory Constraints in Technology Transfer

Declining Defense Budgets of North American and European Countries

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in ISR Ecosystem

Modernization of Reconnaissance Equipment by Defense Forces of Several Countries

Challenges

Integrating Existing Systems with New Technologies

Complexity in Designs of Airborne ISR Systems

High System Complexity, Requiring Proper Pilot Training for Optimum Usage

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Airborne ISR Market, by Application

8 Airborne ISR Market, by Solution

9 Airborne ISR Market, by Platform

10 Airborne ISR Market, by End-User

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

