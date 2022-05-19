Airborne ISR Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America |Unmanned Airborne ISR Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Airborne ISR Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the airborne ISR market by Platform (unmanned airborne ISR and manned airborne ISR) Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The airborne ISR market share growth by the unmanned airborne ISR segment will be significant during the forecast period. Despite the global outbreak of COVID-19, the segment is growing owing to the development and launch of new products. As the capability of the UAVs is evolving, the ISR component suppliers are focusing on the development of a component, which would increase the flight range and UAV endurance.

Airborne ISR Market: Drivers

The key factor driving growth in the airborne ISR market is the increased demand for UAVs in military applications. UAVs are still in a nascent stage for mass adoption in military applications, but technological advancements are making them more adaptive for military applications. The UAVs are small in size, cost-effective, and provide reliable solutions ideal for military applications when compared with manned ISR aircraft. In addition, it is also equipped with different onboard sensors such as SAR, Laser, IMU (Inertial Measuring Unit), and a GPS. Many countries are focusing on the advancement of UAVs and trying to incorporate them into their military base to strengthen their military operations. Such large adoption of UAVs will greatly drive the adoption of airborne ISR.

Airborne ISR Market: Challenges

The stringent regulatory barriers to adopting new technologies and equipment will be a major challenge for the airborne ISR market during the forecast period. There are many vendors simultaneously working with the government agencies and the department of defense in various countries. Therefore, it has become obligatory for airborne ISR manufacturers to adhere to stringent regulations at the federal, state, and local levels. In addition, the airborne ISR manufacturers are facing difficulties with the large technological advancements as they become obsolete soon. The manufacturers sometimes need backup from the big players in the industry for substantial backing and support, and big players usually look for business incentives to support such new innovations. Furthermore, the manufacturers are facing a delay in the procurement of airborne ISR aircraft from the government. Such delays in procurement and stringent regulatory obligation will pose a great challenge for airborne ISR manufacturers.

Airborne ISR Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate a CAGR of 5.83% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.84 Performing market contribution North America at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, General Atomics, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, and The Boeing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

