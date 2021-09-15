Airborne LiDAR Market |FARO Technologies Inc., GeoSLAM Ltd., Hexagon AB, among others to Contribute to the Market growth

Factors such as expanding application areas of LiDAR technology, and growing demand for LiDAR solutions from wind powerplants will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The LiDAR market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

LiDAR Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

LiDAR Market is segmented as below:

Product

Airborne LiDAR



Terrestrial LiDAR

Application

Corridor Mapping



Engineering



ADAS And Driverless Cars



Environment



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46650

LiDAR Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the LiDAR market in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry include FARO Technologies Inc., GeoSLAM Ltd., Hexagon AB, LeddarTech Inc., Quanergy Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SICK AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., and Velodyne Lidar Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

LiDAR Market size

LiDAR Market trends

LiDAR Market industry analysis

Market trend such as increased adoption of LiDAR in automotive applications is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high cost of LiDAR sensors may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the lidar market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Flexible Electronics Market -The flexible electronics market has the potential to grow by USD 15.16 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.54%. Download a free sample now!

Field-Programmable Gate Array Market -The field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market has the potential to grow by USD 1.84 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.10% . Download a free sample now!

LiDAR Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist lidar market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lidar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lidar market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lidar market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Airborne LiDAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Terrestrial LiDAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Corridor mapping - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Engineering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ADAS and driverless cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Environment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

FARO Technologies Inc.

GeoSLAM Ltd.

Hexagon AB

LeddarTech Inc.

Quanergy Systems Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SICK AG

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Velodyne Lidar Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

